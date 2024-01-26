BUCYRUS – Edward Jones Financial Advisor Steve Ritzhaupt has announced the grand opening of his new office located at 127 S. Sandusky Avenue in Bucyrus.

The recently renovated 1,300 square-foot office space represents a significant investment of nearly $150,000.

The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. After the ribbon cutting, Steve will host an open house until 4 p.m.

For the past six years, Steve Ritzhaupt and Sean Ritzhaupt, brothers who are both Edward Jones Advisors, have been sharing the same office space.

Their dedication and commitment to their clients has resulted in significant growth in their respective client bases and services.

Recognizing the need for additional office space, Steve opened a new office location. This strategic move not only accommodates their growth, but they are both able to hire additional team members.

Steve Ritzhaupt expressed his excitement about the expansion.

“I am delighted to open this new office in Bucyrus and continue serving our clients with the same dedication and expertise they have come to expect from Edward Jones,” Ritzhaupt said. “This investment, which included several local contractors, allows us to better serve our community and accommodate the growing demand for our services.”

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada.

The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than eight million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of June 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better their communities and society.

Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them.

“The growth that the Ritzhaupts are experiencing, along with the significant investment in a downtown storefront, is truly commendable,” Bucyrus Mayor Bruce Truka said. “It’s a testament to their dedication to our community; not only are they expanding their own businesses, but they are also creating new job opportunities.

“This project enhances our downtown and we’re proud to have partners like the Ritzhaupts who are actively contributing to our community.”

Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm dedicated to serving individual investors. With a network of more than 19,000+ financial advisors, the firm provides a wide range of investment solutions and personalized advice to help clients achieve their financial goals.

Edward Jones is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has been serving individual investors since 1922. For more information, visit www.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Crawford Partnership

Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio.

Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org