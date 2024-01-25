MANSFIELD — Once again, the commitment and scholarly achievements of the students at GOAL Digital Academy are in the spotlight, as the school is delighted to reveal the names of its distinguished students who have secured a spot on the Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 academic year.

These students have showcased a steadfast dedication to their academic pursuits, securing top-notch grades and reflecting the school’s commitment to educational excellence. Their accomplishments stand as a tribute to their diligent efforts, perseverance, and the nurturing academic atmosphere provided by GOAL.

The students listed below have been recognized on the Honor Roll for Quarter 2:

Mansfield

Myla Hosler – Kindergarten

Mason Meadows – Kindergarten

Kylen Schaefer – Kindergarten

Jason Cole – 1st Grade

Rebekah Donaugh – 1st Grade

Elizabeth Donaugh – 2nd Grade

Remington Hosler – 2nd Grade

Avery Leech – 2nd Grade

Karson Newsome – 2nd Grade

Rhys Hosler – 3rd Grade

Haley Sieving – 4th Grade

Madalyn Hosler – 5th Grade

Cayden Hudson – 5th Grade

Jaelylnn Stephens – 5th Grade

Jack Anderson – 6th Grade

Ayleah Ousley – 7th Grade

Kiley Schafer – 7th Grade

Xavier Schuster – 7th Grade

Caleb Cole – 8th Grade

Charley Hudson – 8th Grade

Chevelle Hudson – 8th Grade

Kennedy Hudson – 8th Grade

Cam Arnold – 10th Grade

Dominic Atwater – 10th Grade

Caden Bistline – 10th Grade

Braylon Chandler – 10th Grade

Caiden Dean – 10th Grade

Collin Fitzgerald – 10th Grade

Ashley Hall – 10th Grade

Matthew Hines – 10th Grade

Ryan Ousley – 10th Grade

Bentley Good – 11th Grade

Joie Guardiola – 11th Grade

Quinton Williams – 11th Grade

Dalton Brewer – 12th Grade

Liberty Dick – 12th Grade

Cadie Hamilton – 12th Grade

Harrison Hamilton – 12th Grade

Megan Hayes – 12th Grade

Alivia Hicks – 12th Grade

Madison Knipp – 12th Grade

Dawniella Molina – 12th Grade

Kaitlyn Poland – 12th Grade

Haylee Riedel – 12th Grade

Allegra Ruhl – 12th Grade

Galion

Isaiah Caplinger – Kindergarten

Mia Smith – Kindergarten

Maverick Snyder – Kindergarten

Autumn Holloway – 2nd Grade

Kale Ross – 2nd Grade

Calah Mahek – 3rd Grade

Jayden Snyder – 3rd Grade

Jaxson Baldwin – 4th Grade

Case Caplinger – 4th Grade

Layla Snyder – 6th Grade

Ryleigh Montgomery – 7th Grade

Sophia Snyder – 7th Grade

Silas Britt – 8th Grade

Steven Bland – 9th Grade

Allie Montgomery – 9th Grade

Kam Amore – 10th Grade

Shad Benson – 10th Grade

Liddia Damron – 10th Grade

Ethan Hoover – 10th Grade

Daniel Mahek – 10th Grade

Jayda Baker – 11th Grade

Alayna Caudill – 11th Grade

Gaige Jackson – 11th Grade

Shelby Lozier – 11th Grade

David Mahek – 11th Grade

Garrett Martin – 11th Grade

Alyvia Mills – 11th Grade

Kaylin Wade – 11th Grade

Kimberlyn Wenninger – 11th Grade

Kevin Brown – 12th Grade

Zoe Frary – 12th Grade

Akira Hoffman – 12th Grade

Caroline Kerns – 12th Grade

Destany Palaisa- 12th Grade

Kevin Snyder – 12th Grade



As the second quarter comes to a close, the staff at GOAL Digital Academy is filled with immense pride and admiration for the Honor Roll students whose achievements shine brightly as a beacon of academic dedication and excellence.

“Achieving a place on the honor roll represents a display of determination and dedication,” said school counselor, Ryan Caplinger. “These students not only attend live sessions but also actively seek assistance at the lab, engage in constant communication, and keep pace with their lessons throughout the quarter. Their drive and commitment fill me with pride.

“It’s heartening to see both familiar faces and new ones ascending to these heights of academic excellence. To each of these students, continue to soar on the wings of your success!”

This milestone not only reflects the students’ hard work and commitment but also underscores the supportive and empowering educational environment fostered at GOAL.

As we celebrate these students, we are reminded of the boundless potential and bright futures that lie ahead, thanks to the dedication that defines the GOAL Digital Academy community.