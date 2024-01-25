MANSFIELD — Once again, the commitment and scholarly achievements of the students at GOAL Digital Academy are in the spotlight, as the school is delighted to reveal the names of its distinguished students who have secured a spot on the Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 academic year.
These students have showcased a steadfast dedication to their academic pursuits, securing top-notch grades and reflecting the school’s commitment to educational excellence. Their accomplishments stand as a tribute to their diligent efforts, perseverance, and the nurturing academic atmosphere provided by GOAL.
The students listed below have been recognized on the Honor Roll for Quarter 2:
Mansfield
Myla Hosler – Kindergarten
Mason Meadows – Kindergarten
Kylen Schaefer – Kindergarten
Jason Cole – 1st Grade
Rebekah Donaugh – 1st Grade
Elizabeth Donaugh – 2nd Grade
Remington Hosler – 2nd Grade
Avery Leech – 2nd Grade
Karson Newsome – 2nd Grade
Rhys Hosler – 3rd Grade
Haley Sieving – 4th Grade
Madalyn Hosler – 5th Grade
Cayden Hudson – 5th Grade
Jaelylnn Stephens – 5th Grade
Jack Anderson – 6th Grade
Ayleah Ousley – 7th Grade
Kiley Schafer – 7th Grade
Xavier Schuster – 7th Grade
Caleb Cole – 8th Grade
Charley Hudson – 8th Grade
Chevelle Hudson – 8th Grade
Kennedy Hudson – 8th Grade
Cam Arnold – 10th Grade
Dominic Atwater – 10th Grade
Caden Bistline – 10th Grade
Braylon Chandler – 10th Grade
Caiden Dean – 10th Grade
Collin Fitzgerald – 10th Grade
Ashley Hall – 10th Grade
Matthew Hines – 10th Grade
Ryan Ousley – 10th Grade
Bentley Good – 11th Grade
Joie Guardiola – 11th Grade
Quinton Williams – 11th Grade
Dalton Brewer – 12th Grade
Liberty Dick – 12th Grade
Cadie Hamilton – 12th Grade
Harrison Hamilton – 12th Grade
Megan Hayes – 12th Grade
Alivia Hicks – 12th Grade
Madison Knipp – 12th Grade
Dawniella Molina – 12th Grade
Kaitlyn Poland – 12th Grade
Haylee Riedel – 12th Grade
Allegra Ruhl – 12th Grade
Galion
Isaiah Caplinger – Kindergarten
Mia Smith – Kindergarten
Maverick Snyder – Kindergarten
Autumn Holloway – 2nd Grade
Kale Ross – 2nd Grade
Calah Mahek – 3rd Grade
Jayden Snyder – 3rd Grade
Jaxson Baldwin – 4th Grade
Case Caplinger – 4th Grade
Layla Snyder – 6th Grade
Ryleigh Montgomery – 7th Grade
Sophia Snyder – 7th Grade
Silas Britt – 8th Grade
Steven Bland – 9th Grade
Allie Montgomery – 9th Grade
Kam Amore – 10th Grade
Shad Benson – 10th Grade
Liddia Damron – 10th Grade
Ethan Hoover – 10th Grade
Daniel Mahek – 10th Grade
Jayda Baker – 11th Grade
Alayna Caudill – 11th Grade
Gaige Jackson – 11th Grade
Shelby Lozier – 11th Grade
David Mahek – 11th Grade
Garrett Martin – 11th Grade
Alyvia Mills – 11th Grade
Kaylin Wade – 11th Grade
Kimberlyn Wenninger – 11th Grade
Kevin Brown – 12th Grade
Zoe Frary – 12th Grade
Akira Hoffman – 12th Grade
Caroline Kerns – 12th Grade
Destany Palaisa- 12th Grade
Kevin Snyder – 12th Grade
As the second quarter comes to a close, the staff at GOAL Digital Academy is filled with immense pride and admiration for the Honor Roll students whose achievements shine brightly as a beacon of academic dedication and excellence.
“Achieving a place on the honor roll represents a display of determination and dedication,” said school counselor, Ryan Caplinger. “These students not only attend live sessions but also actively seek assistance at the lab, engage in constant communication, and keep pace with their lessons throughout the quarter. Their drive and commitment fill me with pride.
“It’s heartening to see both familiar faces and new ones ascending to these heights of academic excellence. To each of these students, continue to soar on the wings of your success!”
This milestone not only reflects the students’ hard work and commitment but also underscores the supportive and empowering educational environment fostered at GOAL.
As we celebrate these students, we are reminded of the boundless potential and bright futures that lie ahead, thanks to the dedication that defines the GOAL Digital Academy community.