Donald Anthony Tacik, 88, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024, after a brief battle with lung and heart complications brought on by Covid. Just like he lived his life, Don faced this challenge with strength, grace, and determination.

Don was the third of four children born to Frank and Marie Tacik on what he annually and proudly proclaimed to be the longest sunlight day of the year, June 21. The year was 1935. He was born and raised in Glassport, PA where he enjoyed his large extended family and spent time on the football field. Most importantly, he met the love of his life, Dinean Booth, just a few blocks away in this small steel town. Two became one on October 11, 1958. Their 65 years together were packed full of many laughs, few tears, and great shared moments. Don was a graduate of Duquesne University’s Business School. He used his accounting knowledge throughout his successful business career, culminating in his retirement in 1995 as General Manager of Internal Auditing for United Telephone Company.

Don held most dear his responsibilities as a family man, his faith in God, and his support of the Catholic Church. He was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren. His ability to instill his wisdom and life’s lessons from his beautiful mind, has placed all of them on successful paths. A meal shared with good company, a family gathering, a deck of cards, beekeeping, gardening, a Buckeye or Steelers game, a Knights of Columbus meeting. These simple joys of life brought him the most happiness. An annual highlight was his many, many years volunteering his time as Santa Claus and delivering joy during the Christmas season. Always perfectly in character, many little ones over the years proclaimed him the “The Real Deal” Santa. Don, in all things, was the “The Real Deal”.

Don is survived by his wife Dinean; his children, Don Tacik (Amy) and DiAnn Kuhl (Todd) and grandchildren, Kalei, Bryce, Elise, Chase and Tess. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Marie; his siblings Marie Lizik, Eugene Tacik and Frank Tacik; and his granddaughter, Sophie.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 5th, at 11:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street, Mansfield, Ohio. Preceding Mass, from 10:00 am-11:00 am, family and friends will be received at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Following Mass, Don will be interred at Mansfield Cemetery.

Herlihy Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.

In honor and recognition of Don’s life, the family requests any memorial contributions to be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church or a charity of your choosing.

