Carl W. Watt, 87, of Galion departed this life on January 24, 2024. He was born on a farm in Vernon Township, Northwest of Crestline, on October 17, 1936, to Austin Watt and Esther (Swarer) Watt-Morris. He married the former Margie Morris on June 28, 1959, and they spent 64 years of loving marriage together.

He was the proud father of two daughters: Tammy (Tim) McHugh of Tucson, Arizona, and Kristi (Ron) Fox of Galion; nephew and adopted son Bob; along with five grandchildren: Kate (Dan Boughter) McHugh, Laura McHugh, Grant (Paige) Fox, Olivia (Chris Kirk) Fox, and Amy Mohrbacher; and one great-grandchild: Lennon Fox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Bob, sisters: Maxine Thoman and Pauline Spangler, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Walter and Mazie Morris.

Carl graduated from the former Tiro High School, known now as Buckeye Central in 1954. He assisted his family in farming for numerous years, then was employed at Peco in Galion. Carl started his banking career with the former Buckeye State Bank in 1964, leaving in 1974 to join the Crawford County National Bank, known now as Park National Bank. He served as Vice-President and Manager of the Crestline office and retired at the end of 1996.

He enjoyed a two-day retirement before taking office as a Crawford County Commissioner. Carl served three terms of four years each before deciding to retire once again. He assisted his grandson in his paper route for many years, along with being an assistant with Mark A. Schneider Funeral Homes. Carl would enjoy another five years of retirement before being elected to the Galion City Council, serving as Council President from 2014 to 2022 with a portion of this time being spent as the acting Mayor of Galion in 2017, and then again on the Council at large from 2022-2023.

Carl graduated from numerous banking schools, such as The Ohio State University, Ohio University, and Miami University. Always being community minded and willing to serve when asked, he was a charter member, and President of the Colonel Crawford Lions Club in 1971, serving in every office of the club, serving as the District Governor in 1990-1991, many district and state offices, currently serving as the club Treasurer.

Over the years, Carl served on the Crawford County Cancer Society, Hospice, Booster Club, eight years on the Crawford County Children Services board, four of which he served as President.

He was a member of the Erie Basin R.C. & D, Nine County Council for thirteen years, two of them as President; in which he held a lifetime membership. Carl was elected as Republican of the year in 2004. In 2006, he became a Crawford County Senior Hall of Fame member.

Carl was proud of having given 166 pints of blood (20 gallons plus 6) over his lifetime until his health prevented him from giving more.

He was an active member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion, delivering meals to shut ins. He was also church Treasurer and Council President of another church before joining St. Paul.

Carl and Margie were very fortunate to have traveled on many vacations, some to Hilton Head Island, then being on twelve cruises in fourteen countries.

He was an avid viewer of Fox News and its evening programs; he had a deep concern for the future of our Country. In his spare time, he enjoyed mowing grass, and being with family and friends, also his company of his canine buddies, Marley and Mandy.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with the Lions Club service taking place at 6:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way N. Galion. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:00am at St. Paul United Methodist Church; 746 Cherry St. Galion. Pastor Don Ebert will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Colonel Crawford Lions Club or St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion.

Those wishing to share a memory of Carl or send condolences to the Watt family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Carl W. Watt.

