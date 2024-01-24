Raymond Ambrose Jasinski, 92, of Mansfield passed away at home on January 6, 2024. He was born December 6, 1931 to Anthony and Mary Gralka Jasinski and was the youngest of eight children. Ray attended St. Peter’s High School but left to begin working before joining the Army. He later proudly completed his G.E.D. and took several business classes.

In the Army he became an Airborne Ranger, and was sent to Korea where he and his comrades made an epic stand, during which he and many were wounded. He quickly rose in the ranks as many did in battle. He was a valiant and honorable man. While home on leave he met a lovely young lady, Donna Curren, at a dance one night, which began their relationship. After his discharge they wed and raised three children, celebrating 65 years of marriage until her passing in 2021.

Ray and Donna loved to entertain family and friends, and if Ray could make you laugh with a story or joke it would make his day. After they raised their children, they took many trips together but also enjoyed their quiet moments at home with a martini, at times dancing to the music of the Big Band era. Ray enjoyed golfing, hunting, and camping with family and friends. He also loved making wine, planting and harvesting his vegetable garden each year, having cookouts, hosting family reunions, or finding a good deal at auctions. He was a member of many organizations, including the Korean War Veterans #51 of Mansfield.

Coming from a meager beginning, Ray developed a good work ethic working different jobs through the years. Eventually he went into the home and apartment rental business, establishing Jasinski Apartments. He acquired several properties and did an amazing job renovating them to rent. Ray was raised in the Catholic faith and attended mass at St. Peter’s for many years, instilling in his children the importance of faith. He was a proud veteran who carried the American flag in many Mansfield parades alongside fellow Korean War veterans until his health would no longer allow it.

Ray leaves behind his children: Debbie (Michael) Abbott, Greg (Debbie) Jasinski, and Steve (Margie) Jasinski; grandchildren: Ashley (Jon) Sazdanoff, Raymond Jasinski, Scott Jasinski, Aaron Abbott, and Kari Jasinsiki; great-grandchildren: Haydon Gaines, Madison Kiess, Lincoln Jasinski, Adella Sazdanoff, Alexsandra Jasinski, Anna Jasinski, and Harper Abbott; as well as a host of dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Helen Falter, Margaret Ewing, Sophia Jasinski, Clara Beach, Jay Jasinski, Edmund Jasinski, and Robert Jasinski.

The family would like to thank the OhioHealth Hospice team for the kind and compassionate care.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 1:00pm at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the mass. Following the mass, military honors will be provided by the Richland County Joint Veteran’s Burial Detail and then burial will take place at the Mansfield Cemetery Veteran Honor Grounds.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Korean War Veterans #51 of Mansfield, Catholic Charities or Feeding America.

Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

