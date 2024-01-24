LEXINGTON – Nancy Williams Hall, a caring, compassionate, and kind daughter, sister, wife, mother, teacher and friend went home to our Lord January 18, 2024. She was at home surrounded by her loving husband Sid, adoring daughter Shelley (Steven) G. Scherer, and beloved son Scott W. (Ronda) Hall. Also surviving are favorite Sister-in-law Lynne Brown and family, grandchildren Scott M. (Kelli) Hall, Amy Reynolds, Jessica Norris, Terza Starkey, Thomas and Joseph Scherer, and great-grandchildren Devin, Ella, Cody, Sateria, Davierre, Parker, Skyler, Alexander, Kaleb and Kiley. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Frank P. Williams, her brother Douglas Williams, and stepdaughters Lori Hall Reynolds and Kimberlee Hall, and grandson Jason Millhouse.

Nancy was born in Rochester, N.Y. and, along with her Mom, Dad and Brother, lived in several small towns including Ellicottville, NY where they all lived with her grandparents. Subsequently, they moved to Reynoldsburg, Ohio and then moved to the Clintonville area of Columbus, and Nancy finished her last year of high school at Columbus North. She then enrolled at The Ohio State University, joined Kappa Delta sorority, and worked her way through school as a ticket teller at the local movie theater.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in education from OSU, Nancy taught school for over 35 years with a break to raise two children. It was an occupation of love and dedication to children and the teaching profession. She taught at the junior high, senior high, and college levels. Her first teaching assignment was at the Ohio School for the Deaf. While there, she helped a student be the first in years from that school to be accepted to Gallaudet, the only liberal arts college in the world exclusively devoted to deaf students. In 1959, Nancy met Sid after a “singles only” event at the First Community Church in Upper Arlington, OH. and they started dating. Occasionally she would invite her older students to her apartment where she would provide food and they would share their stories. She would have Sid attend as well. Of course he would have no clue as to what they were saying as they communicated with their verbal augmented sign language. One year later they married at the church on May 20, 1960.

On May 3rd, 1961, their daughter Shelley was born. Nancy continued to teach supporting the family until Sid graduated from OSU in June of 1962. Upon graduation, Sid accepted a job in Cleveland and the family moved to Parma. Nancy took care of the family as a “stay at home” mom. In 1965 the family moved to the Fairlawn part of Akron where Sid had a new position and they added a son Scott born on May 30th, 1965. While in Akron, Nancy was involved in her community. She served on a committee whose objective was to ensure the continuation and beautification of the historic Akron Civic Theatre. At that time, the Firestone Country Club golf course was a yearly PGA tour stop. As member of the Jacee wives, she served on the hospitality committee assisting the tour pros and their families during the tournament, as well as the fans who attended. Nancy was an active member of the Akron PTA where she helped initiate a tree planting program throughout the city, and a summer garden program for Akron City School students.

In 1974, the family moved to Walnut Hills in Richland County, where she and her husband were living at her passing. After living in Walnut Hills for a year, and having lived in so many different places growing up, plus four more after marriage (estimated at 11 total), Nancy told Sid he could go work anywhere, but she and the kids were staying put. She loved her home, and she loved Richland county and people in the community. In 1976, with Shelley in high school and Scott not far behind, Nancy decided she wanted to help students who dealt with academic challenges. She went back to school driving to Columbus, Ohio to get certified in “special education” for Learning Disabled students. She helped establish the Learning Disabled (LD) program in the Ontario high school and taught it for 21 years until retirement around 1997. Deciding she was not done helping at risk students, she “restructured” rather than retired and taught courses in remedial reading, written composition, and college survival skills at North Central State College. She was also a volunteer tutor at Neuman and Hedges schools in Mansfield. Nancy was a diligent reader and with help from her friends, started a book club which still meets monthly.

Church was very important to Nancy. In 1974, the family started attending the First Presbyterian Church (now called Mansfield First EPC) on Trimble Rd, Mansfield, Ohio. She contributed to, and worked at the rummage sale. She served the church as a Deacon and Elder. She was a table parent for “Primetime”, a midweek 4 to 7 pm church program for youth from kindergarten to 12 grade. She served on the board of “Harmony House” now called “Wayfinders Ohio”, an organization that serves and shelters the homeless. Nancy was an active committee member involved in helping bring the Renaissance Theatre back from almost ruin to achieve the cultural and financial success it enjoys today. In addition to working out regularly at the YMCA, she became part of a dance group from the Y that performed in the “Town Roast” for many years. She was a “home hostess” for pageant contestants during “Miss Ohio” week and made sure they were transported to all their commitments.

The family would to thank special care giver Susan Hoovler and the folks at “Hospice of North Central Ohio”, especially Kristee, Sheila, Stacy, Kathy, and Liz for the wonderful loving care Nancy received. Words cannot express their appreciation for the support and quality of life given to their wife/mom at home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to YMCA of North Central Ohio, 750 Scholl Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44907, Mansfield 1st Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 399 South Trimble Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44903, or Wayfinders Ohio, 124 West 3rd Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44903 .

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 3rd at Mansfield First Evangelical Church, 399 S. Trimble Rd., Mansfield, Ohio. Calling hours will be from 10:00 am to 11:45 am. The funeral service will be held from noon till 1:00 pm. The family invites all to stay afterward to join them in a meal to celebrate Nancy’s life. Nancy will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio, February 5th at 11:00 am. Although not required, it would be helpful if you plan to join us in the Celebration of Life” meal to call the Church 419-756-7066. God Bless.

