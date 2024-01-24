Carlisle grabbed a 52-38 victory at the expense of Germantown Valley View in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Germantown Valley View showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over Carlisle as the first quarter ended.

The Indians kept a 22-21 half margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Carlisle darted to a 41-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Carlisle and Germantown Valley View faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Carlisle faced off against Franklin and Germantown Valley View took on Franklin on Jan. 13 at Germantown Valley View High School.

