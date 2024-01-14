Franklin topped Germantown Valley View 64-55 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Franklin a 17-16 lead over Germantown Valley View.

The Wildcats fought to a 36-25 half margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Franklin thundered to a 52-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans narrowed the gap 20-12 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Franklin and Germantown Valley View faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Germantown Valley View faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Franklin took on Trenton Edgewood on Jan. 5 at Franklin High School.

