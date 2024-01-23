OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 23, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Alliance Marlington carves slim margin over Beloit West Branch

Alliance Marlington posted a narrow 55-46 win over Beloit West Branch in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last time Beloit West Branch and Alliance Marlington played in a 40-37 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Alliance Marlington faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Beloit West Branch took on Columbiana on Jan. 16 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Anna crushes Sidney Fairlawn

Anna dismissed Sidney Fairlawn by a 62-26 count at Anna High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Anna faced off against Arlington and Sidney Fairlawn took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 16 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

Archbold sprints past Defiance

Archbold pushed past Defiance for a 54-43 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Defiance showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-15 advantage over Archbold as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Streaks kept a 32-24 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Archbold darted to a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Defiance and Archbold faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Defiance faced off against Wauseon and Archbold took on Hicksville on Jan. 13 at Hicksville High School.

Arlington overpowers Ada in thorough fashion

Arlington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 78-24 win over Ada in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Arlington and Ada squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Ada faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Arlington took on Anna on Jan. 14 at Anna High School.

Ashland prevails over New Philadelphia

Ashland recorded a big victory over New Philadelphia 54-31 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Ashland a 15-9 lead over New Philadelphia.

The Quakers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-20 at the intermission.

Ashland jumped to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Arrows got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-2 edge.

Last time New Philadelphia and Ashland played in a 60-55 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 16, New Philadelphia squared off with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a basketball game.

Ashton Hannan escapes Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian in thin win

Ashton Hannan posted a narrow 60-54 win over Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian in West Virginia boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Ashton Hannan and Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian School.

Ashville Teays Valley pockets slim win over Logan

Ashville Teays Valley topped Logan 58-49 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Logan High on Jan. 23.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Logan squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Logan faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Ashville Teays Valley took on Circleville Logan Elm on Jan. 17 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Atwater Waterloo posts win at Lowellville’s expense

Atwater Waterloo grabbed a 51-36 victory at the expense of Lowellville on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Lowellville and Atwater Waterloo played in a 69-41 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Atwater Waterloo faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Jan. 16 at Lowellville High School.

Austintown-Fitch squeezes past Canfield

Austintown-Fitch finally found a way to top Canfield 51-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The start wasn’t the problem for Canfield, as it began with a 12-10 edge over Austintown-Fitch through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons’ shooting darted in front for a 20-18 lead over the Cardinals at the half.

Canfield came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Austintown-Fitch 39-38.

The final quarter was decisive for the Falcons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 51-46 scoring margin.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Canfield squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Canfield faced off against Warren Harding and Austintown-Fitch took on Newark on Jan. 14 at Newark High School.

Beachwood narrowly defeats Kirtland

Beachwood notched a win against Kirtland 70-54 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Beachwood High on Jan. 23.

Beachwood opened with an 18-12 advantage over Kirtland through the first quarter.

The Bison registered a 32-20 advantage at half over the Hornets.

Beachwood jumped to a 50-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bison held on with a 20-19 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Beachwood faced off against Eastlake North and Kirtland took on Burton Berkshire on Jan. 19 at Kirtland High School.

Botkins sprints past Jackson Center

Botkins knocked off Jackson Center 47-37 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Jackson Center and Botkins faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Jackson Center High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Jackson Center faced off against New Knoxville and Botkins took on Minster on Jan. 16 at Minster High School.

Brice New Hope Christian narrowly defeats Baltimore Liberty Union

Brice New Hope Christian pushed past Baltimore Liberty Union for a 60-45 win on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Brice New Hope Christian moved in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 22-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 31-26.

Brice New Hope Christian moved to a 40-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Statesmen held on with a 20-19 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Brice New Hope Christian faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Brice New Hope Christian faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Bristolville Bristol tops Southington Chalker

Bristolville Bristol rolled past Southington Chalker for a comfortable 70-26 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Southington Chalker faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Chagrin Falls and Southington Chalker took on Middlefield Cardinal on Jan. 13 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Brunswick crushes Euclid

Brunswick dominated from start to finish in an imposing 82-61 win over Euclid in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Brunswick and Euclid squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Euclid High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Euclid faced off against Uniontown Lake.

Cadiz Harrison Central delivers statement win over Richmond Edison

It was a tough night for Richmond Edison which was overmatched by Cadiz Harrison Central in this 72-39 verdict.

Cadiz Harrison Central darted in front of Richmond Edison 11-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies fought to a 31-10 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Cadiz Harrison Central stormed to a 58-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Richmond Edison faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Richmond Edison took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Jan. 16 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Caldwell scores early, pulls away from Shadyside

Caldwell scored early and often in a 63-41 win over Shadyside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last time Caldwell and Shadyside played in a 75-43 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Caldwell faced off against Waterford and Shadyside took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 16 at Shadyside High School.

Caledonia River Valley tops Bloom-Carroll

Caledonia River Valley scored early and often to roll over Bloom-Carroll 92-71 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Bloom-Carroll squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Ontario and Bloom-Carroll took on Circleville on Jan. 16 at Circleville High School.

Campbell Memorial takes down Columbiana Crestview

It was a tough night for Columbiana Crestview which was overmatched by Campbell Memorial in this 69-21 verdict.

Last season, Campbell Memorial and Columbiana Crestview faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Campbell Memorial High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Columbiana Crestview took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Jan. 16 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Canfield South Range overwhelms Cortland Lakeview

Canfield South Range controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-37 win against Cortland Lakeview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Canfield South Range faced off against Girard and Cortland Lakeview took on Niles on Jan. 16 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Germantown Valley View comes up short in matchup with Carlisle

Carlisle grabbed a 52-38 victory at the expense of Germantown Valley View in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Germantown Valley View showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over Carlisle as the first quarter ended.

The Indians kept a 22-21 half margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Carlisle darted to a 41-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Carlisle and Germantown Valley View faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Carlisle faced off against Franklin and Germantown Valley View took on Franklin on Jan. 13 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Casstown Miami East escapes Sidney Lehman in thin win

Casstown Miami East posted a narrow 57-49 win over Sidney Lehman in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Sidney Lehman faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Sidney Lehman faced off against Houston and Casstown Miami East took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Jan. 13 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Cedarville outlasts South Charleston Southeastern in classic clash

Cedarville outlasted South Charleston Southeastern 70-69 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23. in an extra time thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Cedarville opened with a 19-12 advantage over South Charleston Southeastern through the first quarter.

The Trojans showed their spirit while rallying to within 33-27 at halftime.

South Charleston Southeastern moved ahead of Cedarville 38-37 to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Trojans locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Cedarville and South Charleston Southeastern locked in a 60-60 stalemate.

The Indians got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-9 edge.

Last time Cedarville and South Charleston Southeastern played in a 59-47 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

Recently on Jan. 12, Cedarville squared off with Milford Center Fairbanks in a basketball game.

Centerville thwarts Beavercreek’s quest

Centerville collected a solid win over Beavercreek in a 65-54 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Beavercreek High on Jan. 23.

Last season, Centerville and Beavercreek squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Centerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Beavercreek faced off against Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Centerville took on Cleveland St Ignatius on Jan. 13 at Centerville High School.

Chagrin Falls survives for narrow win over Wickliffe

Chagrin Falls posted a narrow 48-42 win over Wickliffe in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Chagrin Falls and Wickliffe faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Chagrin Falls High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Wickliffe faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Chagrin Falls took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 16 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Chesapeake narrowly defeats Ironton

Chesapeake knocked off Ironton 54-44 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Chesapeake opened with a 22-10 advantage over Ironton through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers trimmed the margin to make it 34-25 at the half.

Ironton stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 40-33.

The Panthers held on with a 14-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ironton and Chesapeake faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Chesapeake faced off against Seaman North Adams and Ironton took on Bexley on Jan. 14 at Bexley High School.

Chillicothe Unioto escapes Chillicothe Zane Trace in thin win

Chillicothe Unioto topped Chillicothe Zane Trace 59-58 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Unioto squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Circleville and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 13 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Cincinnati Hughes secures a win over New Richmond

Cincinnati Hughes knocked off New Richmond 61-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Cincinnati Hughes jumped in front of New Richmond 18-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Red opened a close 34-22 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Cincinnati Hughes pulled to a 50-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Big Red 15-11 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Richmond faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Hughes took on Cincinnati Aiken on Jan. 16 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Cincinnati Northwest holds off Goshen

Cincinnati Northwest posted a narrow 72-64 win over Goshen in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Cincinnati Northwest faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Goshen took on Wilmington on Jan. 16 at Goshen High School.

Cincinnati Oak Hills rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Oak Hills’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Colerain 53-26 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Recently on Jan. 16, Cincinnati Colerain squared off with Fairfield in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Sycamore narrowly defeats Hamilton

Cincinnati Sycamore collected a solid win over Hamilton in a 54-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last time Cincinnati Sycamore and Hamilton played in a 51-42 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hamilton faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Kettering Fairmont on Jan. 15 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

Cincinnati Western Hills squeezes past Trotwood-Madison

Cincinnati Western Hills finally found a way to top Trotwood-Madison 86-79 at Trotwood-Madison High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Dayton Belmont.

Circleville Logan Elm claims tight victory against Chillicothe

Circleville Logan Elm posted a narrow 47-39 win over Chillicothe during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Chillicothe faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Chillicothe took on Washington Court House Washington on Jan. 12 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Columbiana squeezes past Wellsville

Columbiana finally found a way to top Wellsville 76-67 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Wellsville and Columbiana squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Wellsville faced off against Salineville Southern and Columbiana took on Beloit West Branch on Jan. 16 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Columbus Franklin Heights escapes Canal Winchester in thin win

Columbus Franklin Heights posted a narrow 52-49 win over Canal Winchester for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Franklin Heights High on Jan. 23.

Columbus Franklin Heights darted in front of Canal Winchester 14-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians jumped a tight margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Canal Winchester with a 40-36 lead over Columbus Franklin Heights heading into the third quarter.

The Falcons pulled off a stirring 16-9 final quarter to trip the Indians.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Delaware and Canal Winchester took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Jan. 12 at Canal Winchester High School.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley defeats Columbus International

It was a tough night for Columbus International which was overmatched by Columbus Linden-Mckinley in this 72-37 verdict.

Last season, Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus International faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Columbus North International High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Beechcroft.

Columbus Northland dominates Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Northland dominated Columbus Mifflin 74-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Mifflin squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Mifflin took on Cleveland Campus on Jan. 16 at Cleveland Campus International School.

Columbus South barely beats Columbus Africentric

Columbus South topped Columbus Africentric 48-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Columbus Africentric and Columbus South faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Columbus Africentric.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus South took on Columbus West on Jan. 16 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus Walnut Ridge routs Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus Walnut Ridge scored early and often to roll over Columbus Eastmoor 91-56 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Walnut Ridge played in a 71-55 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Independence and Columbus Eastmoor took on Columbus Africentric on Jan. 16 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Columbus West claims victory against Columbus Marion-Franklin

Columbus West knocked off Columbus Marion-Franklin 62-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Columbus West and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus West faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus Briggs on Jan. 16 at Columbus Briggs High School.

Cuyahoga Heights prevails over Middlefield Cardinal

Cuyahoga Heights handled Middlefield Cardinal 68-21 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Last season, Cuyahoga Heights and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Cuyahoga Heights High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Rootstown.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne survives overtime against Dayton Dunbar

Dayton Chaminade Julienne took full advantage of overtime to defeat Dayton Dunbar 63-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Dayton Chaminade Julienne a 14-10 lead over Dayton Dunbar.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 27-19 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Dayton Dunbar battled back to make it 41-40 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles and the Wolverines locked in a 54-54 stalemate.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne held on with a 9-4 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Dayton Dunbar faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Dayton Stivers and Dayton Chaminade Julienne took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Jan. 18 at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

Dayton Marshall pockets slim win over Franklin Middletown Christian

Dayton Marshall posted a narrow 60-58 win over Franklin Middletown Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Dayton Marshall a 22-13 lead over Franklin Middletown Christian.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 29-28 lead over the Cougars heading into the second quarter.

Dayton Marshall broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-43 lead over Franklin Middletown Christian.

The Cougars and the Eagles each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 13, Dayton Marshall squared off with Springfield in a basketball game.

Delaware claims tight victory against Westerville North

Delaware finally found a way to top Westerville North 72-66 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Delaware an 18-8 lead over Westerville North.

The Warriors trimmed the margin to make it 32-28 at the intermission.

Delaware jumped to a 52-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 21-20 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville North and Delaware faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Westerville North faced off against Dublin Scioto and Delaware took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Jan. 16 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley posts win at Marengo Highland’s expense

Delaware Buckeye Valley knocked off Marengo Highland 61-49 at Marengo Highland High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Marengo Highland faced off against Ontario.

Delphos St. John’s denies Rockford Parkway’s challenge

Delphos St. John’s notched a win against Rockford Parkway 54-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Delphos St John’s and Rockford Parkway squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Delphos Saint John’s High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Rockford Parkway faced off against Botkins and Delphos St John’s took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 14 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley overcomes Coshocton

Dresden Tri-Valley eventually beat Coshocton 65-54 at Coshocton High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 15-10 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

The Scotties fought to a 25-20 half margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Coshocton showed its spirit while rallying to within 43-39 in the third quarter.

The Scotties held on with a 22-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Coshocton faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Thornville Sheridan on Jan. 12 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

East Liverpool escapes East Liverpool Beaver in thin win

East Liverpool topped East Liverpool Beaver 71-62 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Last season, East Liverpool and East Liverpool Beaver squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and East Liverpool took on Salem on Jan. 16 at Salem High School.

East Palestine claims tight victory against Leetonia

East Palestine posted a narrow 59-54 win over Leetonia in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, East Palestine and Leetonia faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, East Palestine faced off against Youngstown Urban Scholars and Leetonia took on Hanoverton United on Jan. 18 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Etna Liberty Christian edges past Granville Christian in tough test

Etna Liberty Christian finally found a way to top Granville Christian 44-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Etna Liberty Christian Academy on Jan. 23.

Last time Etna Liberty Christian and Granville Christian played in a 42-41 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Groveport Madison Christian and Granville Christian took on Westerville Northside Christian on Jan. 16 at Granville Christian Academy.

Fostoria routs Maumee

Fostoria raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 75-42 win over Maumee for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Maumee High on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 15, Maumee squared off with Northwood in a basketball game.

Franklin squeezes past Bellbrook

Franklin posted a narrow 61-52 win over Bellbrook on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Franklin darted in front of Bellbrook 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense moved in front for a 31-22 lead over the Golden Eagles at the half.

Franklin darted to a 52-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles enjoyed a 13-9 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last time Bellbrook and Franklin played in a 79-66 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bellbrook faced off against Hamilton Ross and Franklin took on Carlisle on Jan. 16 at Carlisle High School.

Garfield Heights Trinity grinds out close victory over Mentor Lake Catholic

Garfield Heights Trinity posted a narrow 70-66 win over Mentor Lake Catholic on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Garfield Heights Trinity faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Chardon NDCL on Jan. 12 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Garrettsville Garfield claims victory against Warren Champion

Garrettsville Garfield knocked off Warren Champion 73-61 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Warren Champion faced off against Newton Falls and Garrettsville Garfield took on Columbiana Crestview on Jan. 12 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Hamilton Badin holds off Wilmington

Hamilton Badin topped Wilmington 44-39 in a tough tilt at Wilmington High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Wilmington faced off against Goshen and Hamilton Badin took on Cincinnati Elder on Jan. 18 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Hanoverton United defeats Salineville Southern

Hanoverton United raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-38 win over Salineville Southern in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Salineville Southern and Hanoverton United faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Hanoverton United faced off against Leetonia and Salineville Southern took on Wellsville on Jan. 18 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Hubbard outlasts Struthers

Hubbard handed Struthers a tough 58-44 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Struthers and Hubbard faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Hubbard High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Hubbard faced off against Poland Seminary and Struthers took on Cortland Lakeview on Jan. 9 at Struthers High School.

Jackson denies Mt. Orab Western Brown’s challenge

Jackson pushed past Mt. Orab Western Brown for a 70-57 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Jackson played in a 45-32 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Jackson faced off against Albany Alexander.

Kettering Fairmont delivers statement win over Springfield

It was a tough night for Springfield which was overmatched by Kettering Fairmont in this 59-37 verdict.

Kettering Fairmont charged in front of Springfield 19-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Firebirds fought to a 34-13 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Springfield didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 45-28 in the third quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-9 edge.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Springfield squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Springfield took on Dayton Marshall on Jan. 13 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

Lebanon slips past Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Lebanon finally found a way to top Cincinnati Walnut Hills 38-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Last season, Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Lebanon squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Lebanon took on Kings Mill Kings on Jan. 16 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake carves slim margin over Urbana

Lewistown Indian Lake posted a narrow 54-53 win over Urbana on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Urbana squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Urbana took on Dayton Oakwood on Jan. 13 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Lexington darts by Mansfield Madison

It was a tough night for Mansfield Madison which was overmatched by Lexington in this 67-38 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Lexington faced off against Gahanna Lincoln.

Lima overcomes deficit to defeat Lima Shawnee

Lima rallied from behind to knock off Lima Shawnee for a 76-56 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Lima and Lima Shawnee faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Lima High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Lima faced off against Pickerington Central and Lima Shawnee took on Defiance on Jan. 12 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Lima Bath escapes close call with Columbus Grove

Lima Bath posted a narrow 66-61 win over Columbus Grove on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Lima Bath and Columbus Grove played in a 57-56 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lima Bath faced off against Spencerville and Columbus Grove took on Leipsic on Jan. 12 at Leipsic High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian comes up short in matchup with Lisbon

Lisbon knocked off Youngstown Valley Christian 51-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Lisbon and Youngstown Valley Christian squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Lisbon faced off against East Palestine and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Columbiana Heartland on Jan. 15 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

London delivers statement win over Bellefontaine Logan

London raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-29 win over Bellefontaine Logan for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave London a 19-8 lead over Bellefontaine Logan.

The Red Raiders registered a 46-10 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

London jumped to a 59-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against Springfield Northwestern and London took on Bexley on Jan. 17 at Bexley High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail barely beats Martins Ferry

Lore City Buckeye Trail posted a narrow 62-60 win over Martins Ferry at Lore City Buckeye Trail High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Martins Ferry squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Martins Ferry took on Bellaire on Jan. 17 at Martins Ferry High School.

Louisville overpowers Uniontown Lake in thorough fashion

Louisville dominated Uniontown Lake 83-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Louisville High on Jan. 23.

Last time Louisville and Uniontown Lake played in a 53-52 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Louisville faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley and Uniontown Lake took on Canton McKinley on Jan. 19 at Canton McKinley High School.

Lynchburg-Clay defeats Ripley RULH

Lynchburg-Clay’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ripley RULH 61-26 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Ripley RULH faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Lynchburg-Clay took on Manchester on Jan. 16 at Manchester High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley outlasts Sugarcreek Garaway in multi-OT classic

Magnolia Sandy Valley outlasted Sugarcreek Garaway 45-42 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. in an extra time thriller at Magnolia Sandy Valley High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sugarcreek Garaway, as it began with a 9-5 edge over Magnolia Sandy Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Pirates controlled the pace, taking a 26-19 lead into intermission.

Sugarcreek Garaway had a 32-28 edge on Magnolia Sandy Valley at the beginning of the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Pirates locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Magnolia Sandy Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway locked in a 39-39 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Cardinals and the Pirates locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

Magnolia Sandy Valley held on with a 4-1 scoring edge in the third overtime period.

Last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway played in a 61-57 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Alliance Marlington and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Berlin Hiland on Jan. 19 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Mansfield secures a win over Mt. Vernon

Mansfield knocked off Mt. Vernon 62-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Mansfield opened with a 19-7 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Tygers’ offense pulled in front for a 29-14 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Mansfield stormed to a 44-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tygers held on with an 18-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mansfield and Mt Vernon squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Mt Vernon faced off against New Philadelphia.

Mantua Crestwood survives overtime against East Canton

Mantua Crestwood took full advantage of overtime to defeat East Canton 79-77 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Aurora and East Canton took on Akron Springfield on Jan. 14 at East Canton High School.

Marietta secures a win over Beverly Fort Frye

Marietta pushed past Beverly Fort Frye for a 59-40 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last time Marietta and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 43-28 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Marietta took on Point Pleasant on Jan. 18 at Marietta High School.

Mason Wahama prevails over Reedsville Eastern

Mason Wahama unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Reedsville Eastern 67-41 Tuesday for a West Virginia boys basketball victory at Mason Wahama High on Jan. 23.

Last season, Mason Wahama and Reedsville Eastern faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Mason Wahama High School.

Recently on Jan. 12, Reedsville Eastern squared off with Racine Southern in a basketball game.

McArthur Vinton County tacks win on Bidwell River Valley

McArthur Vinton County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bidwell River Valley 80-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave McArthur Vinton County a 23-6 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Vikings opened a massive 36-18 gap over the Raiders at the half.

McArthur Vinton County thundered to a 56-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-16 edge.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Bidwell River Valley faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Wellston and Bidwell River Valley took on Glouster Trimble on Jan. 13 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

McConnelsville Morgan overcomes Duncan Falls Philo

McConnelsville Morgan handed Duncan Falls Philo a tough 91-76 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

McConnelsville Morgan moved in front of Duncan Falls Philo 27-21 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 51-37 half margin at the Electrics’ expense.

McConnelsville Morgan thundered to a 71-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Electrics enjoyed a 27-20 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Jan. 17, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Duncan Falls Philo took on Warsaw River View on Jan. 12 at Warsaw River View High School.

McDermott Northwest edges past Beaver Eastern in tough test

McDermott Northwest posted a narrow 66-57 win over Beaver Eastern during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with McDermott Northwest and Beaver Eastern settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.

The Mohawks fought to a 33-25 half margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Beaver Eastern stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-40.

The Mohawks held on with a 20-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and McDermott Northwest faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Beaver Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and McDermott Northwest took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Jan. 12 at McDermott Northwest High School.

McDonald outlasts Mineral Ridge

McDonald knocked off Mineral Ridge 68-52 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, McDonald and Mineral Ridge squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Mineral Ridge faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and McDonald took on Holland Springfield on Jan. 16 at Holland Springfield High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley edges past Arcadia in tough test

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley posted a narrow 41-36 win over Arcadia in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Arcadia played in a 70-35 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Arcadia faced off against Van Buren and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Ada on Jan. 13 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Miamisburg overcomes Clayton Northmont in seat-squirming affair

Miamisburg topped Clayton Northmont 61-55 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Miamisburg and Clayton Northmont squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Clayton Northmont faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Miamisburg took on Huber Heights Wayne on Jan. 12 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Millbury Lake escapes Ottawa Hills in thin win

Millbury Lake posted a narrow 68-59 win over Ottawa Hills in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Ottawa Hills faced off against Swanton.

Minerva slips past Salem

Minerva topped Salem 48-45 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Salem and Minerva squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Salem faced off against East Liverpool and Minerva took on Malvern on Jan. 16 at Minerva High School.

Morrow Little Miami collects victory over Milford

Morrow Little Miami eventually beat Milford 73-55 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Jan. 12 at Milford.

Mowrystown Whiteoak bests West Union

Mowrystown Whiteoak recorded a big victory over West Union 73-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 13, West Union faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on South Point on Jan. 13 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont overwhelms Lima Temple Christian

Mt. Victory Ridgemont earned a convincing 68-46 win over Lima Temple Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Bellefontaine Calvary Christian and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Sycamore Mohawk on Jan. 10 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

New Albany earns solid win over Grove City

New Albany grabbed a 46-30 victory at the expense of Grove City in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Grove City and New Albany faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, New Albany faced off against Heath and Grove City took on Grove City Central Crossing on Jan. 16 at Grove City High School.

New Concord John Glenn narrowly defeats Zanesville West Muskingum

New Concord John Glenn notched a win against Zanesville West Muskingum 58-45 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

New Concord John Glenn jumped in front of Zanesville West Muskingum 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Muskies registered a 37-19 advantage at intermission over the Tornadoes.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Little Muskies enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tornadoes’ 15-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and New Concord John Glenn took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Jan. 16 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Newark barely beats Pickerington Central

Newark finally found a way to top Pickerington Central 69-62 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Newark squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Newark High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Pickerington Central faced off against Parkersburg South and Newark took on Austintown-Fitch on Jan. 14 at Newark High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton darts by Sebring

It was a tough night for Sebring which was overmatched by North Jackson Jackson-Milton in this 59-30 verdict.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton jumped in front of Sebring 20-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Jays fought to a 38-22 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton pulled to a 42-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-7 edge.

Last time Sebring and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 39-26 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Sebring faced off against Atwater Waterloo and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Mineral Ridge on Jan. 16 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Painesville Harvey tacks win on Conneaut

Painesville Harvey controlled the action to earn an impressive 100-55 win against Conneaut on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Painesville Harvey faced off against Madison and Conneaut took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Jan. 16 at Conneaut High School.

Painesville Riverside pushes over Chardon

Painesville Riverside eventually beat Chardon 81-62 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Chardon squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Painesville Riverside faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Chardon took on Eastlake North on Jan. 12 at Eastlake North High School.

Parma Padua survives for narrow win over Gates Mills Gilmour

Parma Padua posted a narrow 58-49 win over Gates Mills Gilmour during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Parma Padua a 20-7 lead over Gates Mills Gilmour.

The Bruins opened a slim 33-20 gap over the Lancers at the half.

Gates Mills Gilmour stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-34.

The Lancers rallied with a 15-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bruins prevailed.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Parma Padua squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Recently on Jan. 16, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Garfield Heights Trinity in a basketball game.

Perry escapes close call with Jefferson

Perry posted a narrow 60-55 win over Jefferson in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Perry faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Jefferson took on Geneva on Jan. 16 at Jefferson Area High School.

Pickerington North posts win at Westerville Central’s expense

Pickerington North collected a solid win over Westerville Central in a 60-49 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Westerville Central and Pickerington North squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Westerville Central faced off against Hilliard Darby and Pickerington North took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Jan. 15 at Pickerington North High School.

Poland Seminary overcomes Niles

Poland Seminary notched a win against Niles 50-33 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Poland Seminary and Niles played in a 37-34 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Niles faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Poland Seminary took on Hubbard on Jan. 16 at Hubbard High School.

Portsmouth finds OT victory against Ironton Rock Hill

Portsmouth topped Ironton Rock Hill in a 72-66 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Portsmouth moved in front of Ironton Rock Hill 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Redmen tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 30-26 at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Ironton Rock Hill got within 44-41.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Trojans and the Redmen locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

Portsmouth got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-9 edge.

Last season, Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Portsmouth faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Ironton Rock Hill took on Chesapeake on Jan. 12 at Chesapeake High School.

Ravenna Southeast slips past Orwell Grand Valley

Ravenna Southeast posted a narrow 59-56 win over Orwell Grand Valley in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Mogadore and Orwell Grand Valley took on Wickliffe on Jan. 12 at Wickliffe High School.

Cory-Rawson sprints past Marion Elgin

Cory-Rawson pushed past Marion Elgin for a 56-44 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cory-Rawson faced off against Vanlue.

Russia dominates Houston

It was a tough night for Houston which was overmatched by Russia in this 78-26 verdict.

Last season, Russia and Houston squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Houston High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Russia faced off against Antwerp and Houston took on Sidney Lehman on Jan. 13 at Houston High School.

Seaman North Adams edges past Fayetteville-Perry in tough test

Seaman North Adams posted a narrow 44-37 win over Fayetteville-Perry in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last time Seaman North Adams and Fayetteville-Perry played in a 72-41 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Fayetteville-Perry faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East and Seaman North Adams took on Chesapeake on Jan. 13 at Seaman North Adams High School.

Sidney tops Dayton West Carrollton

Sidney eventually beat Dayton West Carrollton 56-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Last time Dayton West Carrollton and Sidney played in a 53-52 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 16, Sidney squared off with Xenia in a basketball game.

Springfield Shawnee holds off Springfield Kenton Ridge

Springfield Shawnee posted a narrow 43-40 win over Springfield Kenton Ridge on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Springfield Kenton Ridge, as it began with a 11-10 edge over Springfield Shawnee through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Cougars would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 26-17 lead on the Braves.

Springfield Kenton Ridge jumped a small margin over Springfield Shawnee as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Braves pulled off a stirring 11-6 final quarter to trip the Cougars.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Springfield Shawnee faced off against London and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Jan. 12 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

St. Clairsville’s speedy start jolts Bellaire

An early dose of momentum helped St. Clairsville to an 88-45 runaway past Bellaire for an Ohio boys basketball victory at St. Clairsville High on Jan. 23.

Last season, St Clairsville and Bellaire squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, St Clairsville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Bellaire took on Martins Ferry on Jan. 17 at Martins Ferry High School.

Steubenville overcomes deficit and Wintersville Indian Creek

Steubenville overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 54-39 win against Wintersville Indian Creek in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Wintersville Indian Creek showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Steubenville as the first quarter ended.

The Big Red kept a 29-19 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Steubenville darted to a 41-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Red held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Steubenville and Wintersville Indian Creek faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against St Clairsville and Steubenville took on Carrollton on Jan. 16 at Carrollton High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking edges past Nelsonville-York in tough test

Stewart Federal Hocking finally found a way to top Nelsonville-York 72-65 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Nelsonville-York faced off against Glouster Trimble and Stewart Federal Hocking took on South Webster on Jan. 13 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe narrowly defeats Riverside Stebbins

Tipp City Tippecanoe grabbed a 49-35 victory at the expense of Riverside Stebbins in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Riverside Stebbins squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Troy and Riverside Stebbins took on Piqua on Jan. 16 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Toledo Christian earns solid win over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

Toledo Christian knocked off Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70-55 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo Christian squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Toledo Christian faced off against Minster.

Toledo Scott barely beats Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Toledo Scott finally found a way to top Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 49-44 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 13, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squared off with New Orleans Newman in a basketball game.

Toronto denies Blacksville Clay-Battelle’s challenge

Toronto notched a win against Blacksville Clay-Battelle 52-42 in West Virginia boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Toronto faced off against Wellsville.

Van Buren dominates North Baltimore

Van Buren’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from North Baltimore 68-35 at Van Buren High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Van Buren and North Baltimore played in a 72-50 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Van Buren faced off against Arcadia.

Vincent Warren dominates Point Pleasant

Vincent Warren left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Point Pleasant from start to finish for a 58-14 victory in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Point Pleasant faced off against Marietta and Vincent Warren took on Marietta on Jan. 12 at Vincent Warren High School.

Warren Kennedy dominates Rootstown

Warren Kennedy rolled past Rootstown for a comfortable 88-42 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Warren Kennedy jumped in front of Rootstown 23-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 55-26 lead over the Rovers at the half.

Warren Kennedy pulled to a 76-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Rootstown faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Rootstown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Warren Kennedy faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Rootstown took on Middlefield Cardinal on Jan. 16 at Rootstown High School.

West Chester Lakota West records thin win against Cincinnati Princeton

West Chester Lakota West posted a narrow 65-57 win over Cincinnati Princeton for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Chester Lakota West High on Jan. 23.

West Chester Lakota West opened with a 15-13 advantage over Cincinnati Princeton through the first quarter.

The Firebirds fought to a 30-27 half margin at the Vikings’ expense.

West Chester Lakota West darted to a 51-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Princeton took on Georgetown Great Crossing on Jan. 14 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

West Liberty-Salem tops West Jefferson in extra frame

West Liberty-Salem took full advantage of overtime to defeat West Jefferson 45-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

West Jefferson started on steady ground by forging a 13-12 lead over West Liberty-Salem at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers’ shooting moved in front for a 22-17 lead over the Roughriders at halftime.

West Jefferson showed some mettle by fighting back to a 32-30 count in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Tigers and the Roughriders locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

West Liberty-Salem got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-4 edge.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and West Jefferson squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, West Liberty-Salem faced off against London Madison-Plains and West Jefferson took on Jamestown Greeneview on Jan. 16 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Westerville South denies Sunbury Big Walnut’s challenge

Westerville South knocked off Sunbury Big Walnut 58-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Westerville South faced off against Columbus Africentric and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Worthington on Jan. 16 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Wintersville Jefferson Christian rides to cruise-control win over Butler First Baptist Christian School

Wintersville Jefferson Christian dismissed Butler First Baptist Christian School by a 61-32 count for a Pennsylvania boys basketball victory at Butler First Baptist Christian School on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 13, Wintersville Jefferson Christian squared off with Weirton Madonna in a basketball game.

Woodsfield Monroe Central dominates Sarahsville Shenandoah in convincing showing

Woodsfield Monroe Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 79-29 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 24-14 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah through the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ offense roared in front for a 52-22 lead over the Zeps at the half.

Woodsfield Monroe Central thundered to a 71-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Barnesville on Jan. 12 at Barnesville High School.

Wooster Triway sprints past Canton South

Wooster Triway notched a win against Canton South 77-63 at Wooster Triway High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Canton South and Wooster Triway squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Wooster Triway High School.

Xenia takes down Greenville

Xenia controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-46 win against Greenville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Xenia and Greenville squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Greenville faced off against Vandalia Butler and Xenia took on Sidney on Jan. 16 at Sidney High School.

Youngstown Chaney crushes Youngstown Urban Scholars

Youngstown Chaney left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Youngstown Urban Scholars from start to finish for an 80-28 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Youngstown Chaney High on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Youngstown East and Youngstown Urban Scholars took on East Palestine on Jan. 16 at East Palestine High School.

Zanesville Maysville pushes over New Lexington

Zanesville Maysville notched a win against New Lexington 67-57 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Zanesville Maysville opened with a 15-11 advantage over New Lexington through the first quarter.

New Lexington didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 32-31 at the half.

Zanesville Maysville moved to a 52-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

New Lexington enjoyed an 18-15 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and New Lexington squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Lexington faced off against KIPP Columbus and Zanesville Maysville took on Johnstown Northridge on Jan. 15 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley finally found a way to top Uhrichsville Claymont 44-41 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Strasburg and Uhrichsville Claymont took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 14 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

