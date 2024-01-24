OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 24, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Fredericktown posts win at East Knox’s expense

Fredericktown notched a win against East Knox 61-51 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 24.

Last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 45-39 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Fredericktown faced off against Centerburg and East Knox took on Danville on Jan. 17 at Danville High School.

Northmor takes down Mt. Gilead

Northmor recorded a big victory over Mt. Gilead 72-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Last season, Mt Gilead and Northmor squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Mount Gilead High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Northmor faced off against Fredericktown and Mt Gilead took on Cardington-Lincoln on Jan. 17 at Cardington High School.

Calvert carves slim margin over St. Paul

Calvert posted a narrow 48-41 win over St. Paul in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 24.

Last season, Calvert and St Paul faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Calvert High School.

