Lourita Joy (Hannafus) Yore, age 89, a Shelby, OH native and current resident of Westland, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Trinity Health Hospital in Livonia, MI.

Rita was born on April 30, 1934 at home on South Street in Shelby, OH, the eldest of five girls born to the late Ernest F. and Florence Ida (Pry) Hannafus. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1952 where her classmates voted her “Best Disposition”- a trait that remained with her throughout her entire life. At the youthful age of 18, she and a friend began training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit in their Registered Nursing program.

While in training, she met Ken Yore, a recently discharged marine, who was attending the Police Academy in Detroit. After starting their careers, Ken with the Detroit Police Department and Rita as an RN at several health facilities, they were married on October 27, 1956. They started their family in Detroit, but in 1970, bought a small farm near Croswell, Michigan, where they raised their three children and Rita was able to work in many interesting jobs including for a Federal Migrant Program and Director of Nursing at Yale Medical Center in Yale, Michigan. Upon Ken’s retirement, they moved to Shelby and Rita’s life was full circle as they purchased the family home on South Street where she was born. Once back home, Rita worked for the Shelby Home and Public Health League, a job that she said was her favorite of her nursing career.

When she and Ken moved to Shelby, she was able to be near her four sisters who were more than sisters- they were dear friends. She shared many interests with them including crafts, antiques, music, gardening, keeping up with current events, scrapbooking, and church activities. She was an outstanding cook and baker and a loving and devoted caregiver for her mother. Rita was also a sports enthusiast, especially for the Shelby Whippets and OSU Buckeyes. Throughout her life she was known for her sense of humor, her joyful spirit, and a heart to help others.

Following Ken’s death in 1996, Rita’s son Tim moved from Michigan to Shelby to help his mother and remained her companion and caregiver for the remainder of her life. After her mom’s passing, Rita and Tim decided to permanently return to Michigan once again to be closer to her family- a “new” and welcome change for the next chapter of her life. She loved her home in Westland and being near her children and grandchildren. Of course, she still enjoyed many trips back to Shelby to visit family and friends. In her final years, she faithfully enjoyed streaming church services from Shelby First Lutheran Church and cherished being able to continue to be a part of the church from afar.

Survivors include her children: Timothy Yore of Westland, MI, Kimberly (James) McHenry of Plymouth, MI, and Susan (Dave) Myers of Lexington, MI; grandchildren: Emily (Sam) Hasselbach, Daniel (Jen) McHenry, Michael McHenry, Jennifer (Weldeab) Weldeab, Corey (Emily) Smith, Whitney (Sean) Owen, and Brandon Smith; great grandchildren: Danny, Laney, Riley, and Bennett; sisters: Carole Pittis of Bedford, OH, Ruth (Don) Bolles, Pam Blankenhorn, and Mary Lee Barr all of Shelby; sister-in-law: Marjean Fahey of Port Huron, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 10 am-12 noon at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875 where funeral services will immediately follow at 12 noon. Rev. Dr. Russel Yoak will officiate the services with burial following in Little London Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway Avenue, Shelby, OH 44875 for, donor’s choice, to benefit either their Endowment Fund or Organ Fund.

Online condolences may be made on Rita’s obituary on the Penwell Turner Funeral Home’s website or their Facebook page.

