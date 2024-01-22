William “Rusty” Russell Mabee II, 60, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Rusty was born on November 1, 1963 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of the late W. Ronald Mabee and Janeen (Houston) Mabee Derr. Rusty was a 1982 graduate of Malabar High School where he played the saxophone. He was an eagle scout with Boy Scouts of America in his earlier years. Family was very important to Rusty and he valued quality time with them. Rusty was very handy and a talented builder who put his skills to good work. He loved being outdoors, golfing, hunting, and especially spending time on the lake boating and fishing. He was an avid OSU fan and a Cleveland Indians fan.

He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Karen (Golitz) Mabee; his mother, Janeen (J. Dalton) Derr; his children, Kaitlin Mabee, Megan Mabee, and William Colin Mabee; his sister, Jen (Kevin) Traxler; his nieces, Tori Bookwalter, and Olivia Lyall; his nephews, Walker Lyall and Ty (Shekinah) Traxler; great-nephew, Lawson Traxler; father-in-law, Robert T. Golitz; and sister-in-law, Tricia (Rob) Lyall. He was preceded in death by his father, W. Ronald Mabee; his grandparents, William and Elizabeth Mabee, Bud and Naomi Houston; and his mother-in-law, Mary Lee Golitz.

Family and friends may gather from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. An additional hour of visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 pm on Saturday. January 27, 2024 at the funeral home. Memorial service will follow beginning at 1:00 pm with Pastor Tim Schlatter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Ave., Mansfield, OH 44903 or the Mabee Family Medical Fund, c/o Park National Bank, 325 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906.

