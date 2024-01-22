MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County employers are helping prepare Morrow County high school students in grades 9-12 for their future careers by offering paid internships.

The internships are coordinated through Marion Goodwill as part of the Ready for Hire Program, a grant-funded initiative facilitated by the Mid-Ohio ESC.

This program was devised in partnership with SPARC Council and the Mid-Ohio ESC Business Advisory Council. These partners work together to provide programs for schools that help increase student professional and technical skills needed for workplace success.

Currently, Morrow County students are interning at Selover Public Library in Chesterville, Goodwill in Mount Gilead and Mount Gilead High School. The internship program has proven to be a valuable experience for students in Morrow County.

Chenee Hart is a Mount Gilead High School student working at the Goodwill Store in Mount Gilead.

“The internship is helping me figure out what I want to do with my future,” Hart said.

Other local businesses including The Capitol Theatre, Morrow County Office, E.D.S. The Sauce Guys, The Purple Indian and Woodside Village Care Center are seeking interns to fill a variety of roles.

By participating in an internship, students gain valuable work experience that can be used on their resumes and college applications and work toward earning their OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal that applies toward graduation.

In some cases, students could receive full-time employment following their internship.

Students interested in obtaining an internship can contact Becky Nolen, Morrow County Site Coordinator, for more information or to apply for an internship.