MANSFIELD — The newest member of the Richland Newhope board doesn’t want to treat his position like work.

“Obviously, I want to do my job, but my main goal is to speak up for people with disabilities,” said Luke Trieber.

The Richland County Commissioners appointed Trieber to fill a vacant seat on the county’s Board of Developmental Disabilities (Richland Newhope) through the end of 2025.

Trieber is the third individual eligible for services to be appointed to the Newhope board in its 56-year history.

The Mansfield Senior High School alumnus estimated he’s been a Newhope client for 13 or 14 years. Trieber grew up in New York and moved to Mansfield with his family when he was 10.

He currently works in the Newhope wood shop. Trieber earned the Employee of the Year award in 2020 for his punctuality as a member of the Newhope lawn crew.

He also received a Self-Advocate CARE (Compassion, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence) award in 2022. According to the Richland Newhope website, the organization gives CARE awards to people with disabilities who effectively advocate for themselves and others.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Newhope board and represent those with developmental disabilities,” Trieber said. “I look forward to working together and being the voice for people similar to me.”

Trieber is actively involved with Special Olympics Ohio as an athlete leader and a representative for Richland County Special Olympics. The former Mansfield Tygers running back and wide receiver said his favorite event is basketball.

Richland Newhope superintendent Michele Giess said the leadership team is thrilled to have Trieber join the board.

“We believe he will be a tremendous asset and bring a unique perspective to the board,” she said.

Richland Newhope supports more than 1,200 Richland County residents through early

intervention, transition services, day services, supported employment, residential, therapy, and other family support programs.