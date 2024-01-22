Linda Cheryl Chaffin Currie of Ashland passed away early Saturday morning, January 20, 2024, at her home. She was 75 years old.

Born on October 10, 1948, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Marion (Turner) and John Gorrell, growing up in a family of 10. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and graduated with the first class in the nursing program at North Central Technical College. Linda retired from Samaritan Hospital in Ashland in 2011. A very determined person; there wasn’t much she couldn’t accomplish. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and woodworking.

Linda is survived by five children, Stephanie, John, Jeff, Natalie, and Sarah; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six brothers; and one sister. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Currie Jr.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. A meal will be served following the service at Southview Grace Brethren Church, 810 Katherine Avenue, Ashland, OH 44805.

