OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 22, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Cincinnati Colerain survives for narrow win over St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Colerain topped St. Bernard Roger Bacon 46-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Colerain High on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Fairfield and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Jan. 16 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

Cincinnati Riverview East holds off Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey

Cincinnati Riverview East topped Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey 53-51 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense darted in front for a 26-22 lead over the Bruins at halftime.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey showed its spirit while rallying to within 38-36 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Riverview East and Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey faced off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

Recently on Jan. 18, Cincinnati Riverview East squared off with Liberty Township Lakota East in a basketball game.

Columbus Bishop Ready crushes Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus Bishop Ready dismissed Columbus Eastmoor by a 68-35 count on Jan. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and Columbus Eastmoor faced off on March 4, 2023 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Columbus Eastmoor took on Columbus Africentric on Jan. 16 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Columbus Horizon overpowers Columbus Cristo Rey in thorough fashion

Columbus Horizon controlled the action to earn an impressive 99-50 win against Columbus Cristo Rey for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Columbus Cristo Rey faced off against KIPP Columbus and Columbus Horizon took on Louisville Collegiate on Jan. 15 at Louisville Collegiate High School.

Gates Mills Hawken earns solid win over Chagrin Falls

Gates Mills Hawken handed Chagrin Falls a tough 55-43 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Chagrin Falls, as it began with a 12-7 edge over Gates Mills Hawken through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 24-17 margin over the Hawks at intermission.

Gates Mills Hawken broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-35 lead over Chagrin Falls.

The Hawks held on with a 17-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls played in a 55-51 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 16 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Old Fort prevails over Elmore Woodmore

Old Fort controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-19 win against Elmore Woodmore on Jan. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Old Fort and Elmore Woodmore played in a 81-54 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Elmore Woodmore faced off against New Riegel and Old Fort took on Fremont SJCC on Jan. 9 at Fremont Saint Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Sandusky Perkins carves slim margin over Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins posted a narrow 51-50 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Sandusky Perkins darted in front of Tiffin Columbian 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Tornadoes inched back to a 23-22 deficit.

Tiffin Columbian took the lead 42-40 to start the final quarter.

The Pirates pulled off a stirring 11-8 fourth quarter to trip the Tornadoes.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky Perkins squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky.

Xenia Legacy Christian dominates Dayton Miami Valley Home in convincing showing

Xenia Legacy Christian dominated Dayton Miami Valley Home 55-27 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 22.

Xenia Legacy Christian darted in front of Dayton Miami Valley Home 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a monstrous 27-12 gap over the Saints at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian charged to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

Recently on Jan. 16, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Springfield Emmanuel Christian in a basketball game.

