Cincinnati Riverview East topped Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey 53-51 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense darted in front for a 26-22 lead over the Bruins at halftime.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey showed its spirit while rallying to within 38-36 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Riverview East and Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey faced off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

Recently on Jan. 18, Cincinnati Riverview East squared off with Liberty Township Lakota East in a basketball game.

