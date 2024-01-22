Jonah Clayton Taylor of Galion passed away Saturday afternoon, January 20, 2024, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. He was 82 years old.

He was born February 3, 1941, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to the late Zella (McCoy) and Wallace Taylor. Jonah retired as a machine repairman from General Motors in 2006 after over 48 years of service. His occupation perfectly fit his life because Jonah loved his cars. Blessed with an outgoing, fun personality, he had a huge heart and was loved by many. Jonah enjoyed serving his community, visiting with friends and bowling. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed getting outside as often as possible.

Jonah is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mia Brooks Taylor, whom he married on November 5, 1999; son, Michael (Cassie) Taylor; grandson, Michael L. Taylor; two sisters, Verna (Buddy) Ford and Pauline (Buck) Bentley; parents-in-law, Lyna and Kimberly Mitchell; a brother-in-law, Lyna (Keria) Brooks; many beloved family and friends; and his co-workers on the maintenance team of local UAW #549.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Ruby (Jerome) Kinzer, Phyllis Taylor, James (Donna Sue) Taylor and Grover (Barbara) Taylor; a brother-in-law, Micheal Brooks; and his beloved dog, “the boy”, Scooby Doo.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery in a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

