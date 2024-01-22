James H. Altaffer, age 58, passed away Friday, January 19, 2024, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.

Jim was born July 23, 1965, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Sandra J. (Elliott) and James R. Altaffer. He retired from AK Steel after 30 years of service. He was a 3rd generation steel worker following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Herbert Altaffer and his father, James “Tacky” Altaffer.

He is survived by two sisters, Penny (Scott) Baker and Tammy (John) Kimble; six nieces and nephews, Jeri (Adam) Holman, Scott (Jessica) Baker, Autumn (EJ) Eustice, Brittany Baker, Bryce Kimble and Alexander Baker; and two cousins, Cathy (Tim) Ries and Cheryl (Jimmy) Matthews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.

