Gloria B. Reichert of Mansfield passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024, at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

She was born January 26, 1926, in Greenwich, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main St., Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County or the Malabar Guild. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the family.

