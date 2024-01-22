In 1984, founder Bo ‘Charles’ Lacey started his business as a local contractor in Greenwich, Ohio.

In 2012, Kevin Lacey and Jon Qualls became co-owners and the company has since grown into four locations in Mansfield, Norwalk, Circleville, and Mount Vernon, Ohio.

With their vast knowledge and experience, combined with honesty, integrity, and hard work, Bo Lacey Construction embarked on a journey to make a lasting impact on local communities, and now, as 2024 marks the 40th anniversary, the company stands tall as a symbol of unwavering commitment and excellence.

Bo Lacey Construction has become a trusted local name because of their quality, reliability, and community efforts.

For four decades, Bo Lacey Construction has been at the forefront of roofing, siding, and exterior home services, from residential homes to commercial buildings, the company has consistently delivered high-quality results, earning the trust and admiration of its clients.

In celebrating 40 years of excellence, Bo Lacey Construction continues to prioritize customer convenience by offering instant approval financing.

This initiative exemplifies the company’s commitment to not only delivering top-notch construction services but also ensuring that the entire process is accessible, stress-free, and tailored to meet the unique needs of each valued customer.

What sets Bo Lacey Construction apart is its community-centric approach. The company believes in not just creating safe spaces for your homes, but in giving back and reinvesting in the community.

Over the years, Bo Lacey Construction has played a vital role in enhancing the infrastructure and aesthetics of neighborhoods, contributing to the overall well-being of the residents.

Adding to the excitement of the 40th anniversary of Bo Lacey Construction, the owner; Kevin, will be interviewed on WKYC channel 3 on Jan. 29 at 11:30 a.m., sharing insights into the company’s journey, its values, and the vision for the future.

This interview provides a unique opportunity for the community to connect with the driving force behind Bo Lacey Construction.

Bo Lacey Construction’s 40th anniversary is a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to serving local communities.

With a legacy of excellence, a community-centric approach, and a dedication to quality, Bo Lacey Construction stands poised for another successful chapter in its journey of shaping the landscapes and lives of those it serves.

For more information, please visit their website for any questions or inquiries.

www.bolaceyconstruction.com or for financing information visit

www.bolaceyconstruction.com/financing