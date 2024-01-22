Anna B. Hanners, 94, previously of Bellville, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024. Anna was born October 29, 1929, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to James T. and Bertha J.(Madden)Horsley.

Anna married David L. Hanners in 1950 and moved to Mansfield from Southern Ohio prior to settling in Bellville.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Hanners, son Russell Hanners, daughter Kathy Griffith, and son James Hanners, granddaughter Christie Beth Vonier.

She is survived by her sons Michael E. Hanners (Karen) of Mansfield, David A. Hanners (Vicky) of Mansfield and daughter Susan D. Hanners (Karen Stanger) of North Carolina, along with her grandchildren Melissa Vanpelt, Monica Diffenbaugh, Candi Lykins, Brian Hanners, Dathan Hanners, Matthew Hanners, (Amber)Nikki Thomas, Dustin Hanners, Brandon Taylor, Devin Wright, Shawn Yohman, Josiah Findling, Natasha Rhodes, Courtney Hanners, Gordon Hanners, Ryan Hall, Darlene Sparks and Andrea Galovic and several great grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at a later date.