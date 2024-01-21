MANSFIELD — Tammi Black approached the Richland County commissioners with a business idea more than 17 years ago.

“At the time, they were Ed Olson, Tim Wert and Gary Utt,” she said.

Black has operated Treeder’s snack bar on the second floor of the Richland County Courthouse since 2007. She celebrated her 17th business anniversary on Jan. 4.

“They only had vending machines for 14-some years after the old snack cart left,” Black said. “So the commissioners said we’d love to have you in the building — and let me move into this break room that they weren’t using.”

Black’s counselor from Richland Newhope suggested she attend a conference with her business idea before she got it off the ground.

“Everyone got a $5,000 grant at the conference and if your business succeeded, you didn’t have to pay it back,” she said. “So that helped me buy some inventory and get the licenses I needed.”

A family friend custom-built an island cabinet for Treeder’s snack bar. She later added a Keurig machine for customers to brew their own coffee.

“I probably sell the most Pepsi drinks, but it depends on the day and what’s going on in the building,” she said. “If there’s a big trial in court, then I sell a lot of snacks.”

Black stocks packaged crackers, Pop-Tarts, muffins and chips. She also has candy and a variety of drinks.

The 43-year-old is the sole owner and employee of the business. She also sells Color Street nail polish, Paparazzi jewelry and hand-made potholders.

“It was a bit difficult finding a regular job since I have cerebral palsy,” Black said. “I did telemarketing for a little bit, but I didn’t like it.

“Here, I can just sell people their favorite snacks and give them a spot to relax.”

County employees are ‘a second family’

Black regularly raises money for the Richland County Special Olympics, which her husband competes in.

She said her customer base at Treeder’s is a mix of county employees and people visiting for court or other business.

“Not everybody knows I’m up here,” she said. “They come here to get their dog tags or pay property tax, and then leave.

“But if you have to wait and are hungry, come up here. Get coffee or a snack and sit somewhere other than the hallway.”

Black said she knows the favorite snacks of most of her regulars unless they change their mind.

“If I’m ever gone for a week or something, then people will come by and stock up their snack drawers,” she said. “My family’s been really supportive all these years, and the county building employees feel like a second family.”

Treeder’ Snack Bar is on Facebook. It is located on the second floor across from probate court and open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Black accepts cash, credit and debit cards.