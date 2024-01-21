Mary Genoa Stewart, 79, went home to be with the Lord at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Mary was born on May 18, 1944 in Clintwood, Virginia. She was the daughter of Auldie and Lenora (Barker) Fleming. Mary was a talented successful beautician for 22 years and a homemaker who kept an immaculate home. She married the love of her life, Orville Lee Stewart on September 23, 1961. Together they built a beautiful life and family together. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mary’s home was always an open and inviting place for her family. Many memories were made around Mary’s dinner table, as she was a remarkable cook and delighted in cooking for her family. Mary was saved and baptized at Elm Street Baptist Church in Shelby and currently attended Walker Lake Baptist Church. A woman of faith, who loved her church family and going to church. She always had a smile on her face even during her health struggles and encouragement for others. Mary enjoyed the outdoors; all things plants, gardening, feeding and watching the birds and mowing the lawn. Mary will be remembered as a beacon of light on dark days for her family.

She leaves behind to cherish many fond memories her husband of 62 years, Orville Lee Stewart; her children, Vicki (Charles) Bond, Brian (Carol) Stewart, and Rebecca Davis; her grandchildren, Gregory Bond, Krystal (Joe) Brandt, Ryan (Ashley) Stewart, Cassie (Adam) Brown, Andrew (Haley) Davis, Tiffany Davis, Jessica Davis (fiancé, Preston Brooks), Becca Grimes, Anthony (Sadie Sayers) Grimes and Alec (Katie) Rose; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 6 siblings, Valfred Fleming, Justine Beatrice Fleming, Lowell “Tommy” Fleming, Alfred Fleming, Ronald Fleming, and Lois Rose.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the funeral service on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park.

