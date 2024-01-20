MANSFIELD – Richland County students are gaining essential work experience through hands-on internships at local businesses throughout Richland County.

The paid internships are provided as part of the Ready-for-Hire Program, a grant-funded initiative facilitated by the Mid-Ohio ESC. This program was devised in partnership with SPARC Council and the Mid-Ohio ESC Business Advisory Council.

These partners work together to provide programs for schools that help increase student professional and technical skills needed for workplace success.

Similarly, the internships go further than job shadowing by assigning students industry-related job duties.

Some past interns have even received full-time employment following their internships. Both students and employers benefit from the internships.

While students learn valuable skills for their industry, employers are connected with job candidates who have the experience the employer is seeking.

Area employers are encouraged to watch the Ready-for-Hire Business Promotional video to learn more about the program and contact Karrie Davisson if interested in offering summer internships.

Lexington High School sophomore, Kate Young, speaks highly of her internship experience at Beyond Esthetics, owned by Tonya Goulding.

“It has been an amazing experience being an intern at Beyond Esthetics,” Young said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity that the Ready-for-Hire program has provided me.

“I feel I have gained valuable experiences that will help guide me on my career path.”

Students can be placed in an internship after taking a career assessment and working with the Richland County Site Coordinator, Karrie Davisson, to discover their interests and aptitudes.

Ready-for-Hire is currently accepting Richland County students for summer internships.

Interested students can contact Karrie Davisson for more information or to apply for an internship.