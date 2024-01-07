Pataskala Watkins Memorial knocked off Newark Licking Valley 47-36 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark Licking Valley squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Canal Winchester and Newark Licking Valley took on Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 22 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.