ASHLAND — An Ashland police officer was commended recently for saving a toddler’s life after she fell, hit her head and lost consciousness.

Officer Soren Osicka, 23, gave the 3-year-old “life-saving CPR … without hesitation” after responding to a 911 call along Cottage Street on Jan. 8, stated a press release issued on Friday afternoon.

“On arrival, a mother met Ashland Police officers on the sidewalk carrying a child who was unresponsive and not breathing after falling and hitting her head,” the release read.

Osicka began CPR without hesitation and “within seconds, the child began to breath independently but abruptly stopped breathing again.”

The officer started CPR again until she began breathing again, the release reported. Osicka and other officers cared for the toddler until emergency medical service personnel arrived to take her to the hospital.

“The child has since recovered and returned home,” the release stated.

Police said the incident highlights the importance of CPR training, and not just for officers.

“We encourage everyone to become certified in CPR, as these life-saving skills can make a significant difference in emergencies like this one,” reads the release.

“The selfless actions of public safety personnel often go unnoticed,” reads the release. “This incident is a shining example of the compassion, poise and dedication of the officers of the Ashland Police Division.

“Officer Osicka’s heroic actions remind us of law enforcement’s invaluable role in our communities.”