The snow showed up a bit later than expected, but like a late-arriving guest at your house during the holiday season, it’s going to stick around today a bit longer than desired.

And the cold is revving up behind it again for the weekend.

Hang in there, however. A mid-January thaw is coming next week, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Friday at 7 p.m. as another inch or two of snow is expected to fall during the day. Those headed to work early Friday morning made the trek as snow flakes continued to fall.

Sheriffs in Richland, Ashland and Knox counties announced Level 1 snow emergencies, advising motorists area roads were likely snow covered and slippery. ODOT, county, city and township crews were out plowing roads around north central Ohio.

Richland County EMA Director Rebecca Owens sent an email Friday morning advising motorists how to proceed in today’s weather.

Area schools, which were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, handed their students another three-day weekend when they announced a snow day Friday.

Snow is expected to end Friday afternoon, though sporadic showers may continue into the evening.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday night as temperatures plummet to around 5 with wind chills around 5 below zero.

It will be partly sunny Saturday. The high will only hit 16 and west winds of 11 to 15 mph will mean wind chills as low as 10 below.

The low Saturday night will drop to around 9 with wind chills hovering around zero.

The National Weather Service calls for partly sunny skies on Sunday with a high near 21 and partly cloud Sunday night with a low around 13.

And next week? Here comes the heat … relatively speaking. It’s Ohio in winter, after all. But don’t fire up the party poppers just yet. We can expect some cold rain as temps climb above the freezing mark.

Here is what next week looks like:

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night

A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m.. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.