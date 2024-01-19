LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum has announced the next destination in the CRF Travel series will take participants to explore the northern half of Ireland.

The trip compliments last year’s offering that took travelers to explore the southern half of the island, and sold out in record time.

The travel series has been a popular addition to the museum’s offerings, providing travelers the ability to explore history and discover new cultures in a small group setting without the hassle of making any arrangements.

Past expeditions have included Germany, Austria, Ireland, and Cuba — with most trips selling out quickly.

The museum’s curator, Kenny Libben, noted that the best way to stay informed of upcoming opportunities is to become a member of the museum as members receive first notice and opportunities to register.

This year’s offering takes travelers to historic cities such as Dublin, Belfast, and Derry/Londonderry with plenty of other stops along the way including Downpatrick where St. Patrick is said to be laid to rest, and to the UNESCO world heritage site of the Giant’s Causeway.

Other highlights include the Titanic experience, working with sheepdogs, Glenveagh National Park, Donegal, Enniskillen, ferry rides, Devenish Island, and much more as the group traverses through both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland (UK).

The small group tour is scheduled for July 22 to 28, 2024 with packages starting at $2,500 per person and including all transportation, lodging, admission, and tour guides while in country.

The tour package does not include airfare but does allow travelers to take advantage of the direct flights from Cleveland to Dublin which are only available for a limited time.

Those wanting to extend their stay to explore more of Ireland are welcome to do so.

Interested persons can visit www.crfmuseum.com/travel and select the “North Ireland 2024” tour for a full description, itinerary, travel guide, and directions on how to sign up.

Those with questions are welcome to contact the museum at 419 994-4050 or info@crfmuseum.com.

Libben noted that those interested should sign up soon, as limited spaces are available.