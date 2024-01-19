Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 44-37 win over Northmor at Cardington High on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 34-25 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Fredericktown and Northmor took on Mt Gilead on Jan. 12 at Mount Gilead High School.

