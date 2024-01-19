GALION — As part of the music ministry of the First United Church of Christ in Galion, a jazz concert benefiting MOMS (Mothers of Military Servicemen and women) will take place Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church at 248 Harding Way West in Galion.

The concert will feature the music of the Shawshank Big Band under the direction of Damian Boyd. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and split between MOMS and the band.

MOMS is an organization formed in 2011 by four then employees of the Galion Schools. All four had children deployed by the US military and the group decided to send monthly care packages to their children and any other Galion area individuals serving.

The group continues to send these packages to individuals when someone gives the group a name and address. MOMS is welcoming any additional addresses for servicemen deployed or stationed.

Names and addresses can be sent to Nancy Green at nancyanngreen@yahoo.com.

Donations to MOMS go toward mailing costs and supplies.

The Shawshank Big Band is a part of Mid-Ohio Jazz Orchestra, Inc. a non-profit organization formed to promote and commemorate big band music of the 1930’s, 40’s and early 50’s.

The band is under the direction of Damian Boyd, a noted area trombonist, band leader and performer. The band is comprised of talented musicians from across north central Ohio including members from Wooster, Galion, and suburban Columbus.

This marks the third benefit concert played by the band as part of the concert series.

This concert features the music of Duke Ellington and Count Basie as well as selection made famous by Charlie Barnett, Glenn Miller and others.

“We have some new charts recently acquired by the band to play for this event,” Boyd said. “We hope that we have a good crowd to enjoy this music.”

Information about this concert can be had by calling the church office at 419-468-4380 or contacting Brian Treisch at 419-566-5326.