LEXINGTON: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

Carol was born October 10, 1943, in Danville, Pennsylvania to the late John Frederick “Fred” and Bess (Rhoads) Wertman and graduated in 1961 from Milton Area High School in Milton, PA. She attended Bloomsburg University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1965. Carol taught Business Education at Daniel Boone High School, Hamburg Area High School, and Milton High School in Pennsylvania, and Mt. Morris High School in New York.

Out one night with friends, she met Richard “Dick” Watters, whom she captivated instantly. Dancing and weekend trips won her heart, and on June 16, 1972, they married in a private ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Milton, PA. Together, they shared nearly 52 years and raised their family of three children.

Carol was the very heart and soul of the Watters family. Upon the birth of their first child, Carol left teaching to care for her growing family. She embraced the role of mother with energy and vigor, from scheduling, bill paying, and budgeting to cooking, cleaning, and caring for the children. Carol was at the helm of supporting her children in all their activities as a scouting leader, swim mom, band booster, and so much more.

She was a long-time member of Lexington United Methodist Church of the Cross where she taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, and served as Chairman of Membership and Evangelism. You could also find her planning spaghetti dinners and other church activities with her gifts of hospitality and organization.

A voracious reader, she enjoyed her daily newspaper, magazines, and enriching her wealth of knowledge on various topics. Carol was a great listener. Her wisdom, gentle spirit, and life experience made her a sounding board for all. She enjoyed knitting, lunching with friends, and sending cards of encouragement to family and friends.

Carol always gave her best at any task and was never one to complain when life threw her obstacles. She believed in the importance of education and always encouraged her children and grandchildren to follow their dreams. Carol always said that her family was her greatest joy. She adored her grandchildren, and they adored her. Her bright smile, selflessness, and words of encouragement will continue to influence and inspire her family and all those who knew her.

She is survived by her devoted husband Richard Watters of Lexington; their children Elaine and David Swift of High Point, NC, Barbara and Chet Green of Shelby, and David and Melisa Watters of Lexington; grandchildren Elyse, Luke, and Lindsey Swift, Tyler and Kobe Green, Carson and Anderson Brubaker, and Cooper and Klete Watters; a brother Frederick Wertman of Milton, PA; brother-in-law Dr. Mac and Beth Watters of Gordonville, PA; nieces and nephews Mark Wertman, Brad Wertman, Jody Bradley, Liz and Matt Maisano.

Friends may call Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 am. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery, and Rev. Edna Stahl will officiate.

Special thanks to the wonderful team of nurses and staff at Southern Care Hospice, including Mary, Kristi, Natalie, Keely, and Megan, for their incredible support and care of Carol and the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Carol may be made to The Friendly House at www.friendlyhouseonline.com, or Southern Care Hospice at www.gentivahs.com.

