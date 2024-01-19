BELLVILLE: Beverly Marlee Farst, age 90, of Bellville passed away Monday, January 15, 2024 in Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. Her earthly worries now at rest, Beverly lived for the Lord and “fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith”. 2nd Timothy 4:7-8

She was born May 22, 1933 in Butler to Russell and Emily (Heldenbrand) Strong and graduated from Butler High School in 1951. Beverly remained a lifelong area resident and raised her six children in the Clear Fork Valley. She also worked at Landon’s clothing store and sold Avon as a means of providing play money and connecting with other mothers and people in town.

God had a plan for Beverly when she agreed to a double date with her sister, Sue, on which she was introduced to Paul Eugene Farst. On September 2, 1951 the couple married in Trinity United Methodist Church. They celebrated 38 years before Paul passed away April 5, 1990. Paul was her one and only and Beverly remained deeply in love with him the rest of her life. Her family finds great comfort knowing they are reunited.

She was a member of New Life Church of Christ in Bellville where she taught Vacation Bible School, was active in the various women’s groups and sang in the choir. Music was important to Beverly and Paul and they spent much time with their dear friends in the Lamplighters Quartet. She took joy in country line dancing with various groups.

Beverly enjoyed camping with her family and friends taking memorable vacations out west, and locally on the “Donderosa” farm of her in-laws Don and Pud Farst. She loved spending time with her friends and family on Sanibel Island, FL, and taking trips abroad. Creative, Beverly had a kiln in her home and fired pottery in her basement. Locally, she spent girl time with her close knit friends playing cards, and socializing with her friends in the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her children Deborah (Scott) Cromer, Paula (Ted) Morrison, Martin Farst, Russell Farst (fiancée Mary), Elizabeth (Ken) Tracy, and Steve Farst; grandchildren Nathan (Amanda) Cromer, Chris (Whitney) Cromer, LeeAnne (Jason) Miller, Ted (Regan) Morrison, John (Michelle) Morrison, Beth Tong, Zachary Farst, Katelyn (DJantae) McCommons, Kristina Tracy; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Beverly Clever and Betty Pipes; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Eugene Farst in 1990; twin infant sons Larry and Barry Farst; sister Roberta Sue Davis and brother Donald Strong; one great grandson James Nathan Cromer; numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A private interment will take place in Bellville Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Beverly’s honor may be made to New Life Church of Christ. The Bellville Snyder Family is honored to serve the Farst Family and encourage messages of support at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

