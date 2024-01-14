MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Comprehensive High School’s National Honor Society is teaming with the Red Cross to host a blood drive for a Madison South student that is battling cancer.

The drive is set for Thursday, Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Madison High School Gym. This event is open to the public and appointments can be scheduled online.

London Hamilton was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in December 2022. Her tumor was wrapped around her right 11th rib. She went through six rounds of chemotherapy before having resection surgery in May 2023.

She began radiation in August 2023. On top of receiving chemo, she’s battled multiple infections and specifically neutropenic.

London is currently on the last phase of therapy with only two more rounds of chemotherapy remaining.

Throughout her journey she has had 48 transfusions. Blood donors are very important in the cancer world.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) OR visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter MCHS to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Share your heart. Come and give blood in February for a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email. See rcblood.org/heart.