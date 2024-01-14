OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 14, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Berea-Midpark dominates Gates Mills Hawken in convincing showing

Berea-Midpark scored early and often to roll over Gates Mills Hawken 55-25 on Jan. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Berea-Midpark darted in front of Gates Mills Hawken 9-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 26-10 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Berea-Midpark charged to a 36-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-6 edge.

Recently on Jan. 3, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Chardon NDCL in a basketball game.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East bests Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph 63-22 Sunday at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High on Jan. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Cleveland Heights Lutheran East a 12-6 lead over Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph.

The Falcons’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-10 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East charged to a 42-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 21-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Cleveland St Martin de Porres and Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph took on Hudson Western Reserve on Jan. 8 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf pushes over Smithville

Ottawa-Glandorf handed Smithville a tough 35-25 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

Ottawa-Glandorf jumped in front of Smithville 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans opened a small 17-14 gap over the Smithies at the half.

Ottawa-Glandorf darted to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans chalked up this decision in spite of the Smithies’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Recently on Jan. 4, Ottawa-Glandorf squared off with Elida in a basketball game.

Pepper Pike Orange records thin win against Euclid

Pepper Pike Orange posted a narrow 40-36 win over Euclid for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 14.

Pepper Pike Orange opened with a 12-7 advantage over Euclid through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Panthers made it 24-20.

Pepper Pike Orange darted to a 34-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Euclid faced off against Mayfield Village Mayfield.

Perry secures a win over Chardon NDCL

Perry pushed past Chardon NDCL for a 43-29 win on Jan. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Perry jumped in front of Chardon NDCL 14-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions had a 22-21 edge on the Pirates at the beginning of the third quarter.

Perry broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-27 lead over Chardon NDCL.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-2 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Chardon NDCL faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Perry took on Geneva on Jan. 5 at Geneva High School.

Richmond Heights earns solid win over Cleveland Heights

Richmond Heights handed Cleveland Heights a tough 62-49 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Richmond Heights a 15-13 lead over Cleveland Heights.

The Spartans opened a slim 29-19 gap over the Tigers at the half.

Richmond Heights stormed to a 46-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Spartans 22-16 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Recently on Jan. 6, Cleveland Heights squared off with Shaker Heights in a basketball game.

Streetsboro routs Eastlake North

Streetsboro unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Eastlake North 45-13 Sunday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Streetsboro High on Jan. 14.

Streetsboro opened with a 14-5 advantage over Eastlake North through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 30-8 halftime margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Streetsboro roared to a 41-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 45-13.

Recently on Jan. 6, Eastlake North squared off with Painesville Riverside in a basketball game.

Thornville Sheridan prevails over New Albany

It was a tough night for New Albany which was overmatched by Thornville Sheridan in this 51-27 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 9, New Albany faced off against Pickerington North and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Jan. 8 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Warren Howland dominates Mayfield Village Mayfield

Warren Howland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mayfield Village Mayfield 69-28 Sunday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Warren Howland a 12-6 lead over Mayfield Village Mayfield.

The Wildcats trimmed the margin to make it 27-22 at the intermission.

Warren Howland stormed to a 51-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-4 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Warren Howland faced off against Uniontown Green and Mayfield Village Mayfield took on Euclid on Jan. 8 at Euclid High School.

Warrensville Heights overcomes Kettering Fairmont

Warrensville Heights handed Kettering Fairmont a tough 61-51 loss on Jan. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Warrensville Heights a 14-9 lead over Kettering Fairmont.

The Tigers registered a 28-19 advantage at intermission over the Firebirds.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Kettering Fairmont inched back to a 40-33 deficit.

The Tigers held on with a 21-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Clayton Northmont and Warrensville Heights took on East Cleveland Shaw on Jan. 6 at East Cleveland Shaw High School.

Whitehouse Wayne earns stressful win over Shaker Heights Laurel

Whitehouse Wayne finally found a way to top Shaker Heights Laurel 71-70 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Whitehouse Wayne faced off against Perrysburg and Shaker Heights Laurel took on Toledo Start on Jan. 6 at Toledo Start High School.

