Shaker Heights Laurel collected a solid win over Toledo Start in a 50-36 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

Last season, Toledo Start and Shaker Heights Laurel squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Shaker Heights Laurel School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toledo Start faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Shaker Heights Laurel took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 2 at Shaker Heights Laurel School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.