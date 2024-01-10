Lexington posted a narrow 73-64 win over Mt. Vernon in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Lexington opened with a 21-13 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Minutemen opened a lopsided 42-26 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

Mt. Vernon didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 60-46 in the third quarter.

The Minutemen maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lexington and Mt Vernon squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lexington faced off against Shelby and Mt Vernon took on Wooster on Dec. 29 at Wooster High School.

