Massillon Jackson topped Canton McKinley 80-72 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Massillon Jackson moved in front of Canton McKinley 22-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears’ shooting jumped in front for a 42-33 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs managed an 18-17 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time Massillon Jackson and Canton McKinley played in a 70-51 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Canton McKinley faced off against Uniontown Green and Massillon Jackson took on Massillon Perry on Jan. 5 at Massillon Perry High School.

