LEXINGTON — Kimberly Sterry admitted she’s moving her business into the “bad luck” building.

“There’s been a handful of businesses in and out of it over the years, so people say it’s bad luck,” she said. “But the owners of the building are doing a lot of work to give it a facelift and we’re excited to move over for the street visibility and kitchen.”

Sterry is the owner of Kimmy’s Cucina, an artisanal pasta shop currently located on Lexington’s South Mill Street. The shop started as a food blog and later expanded to meal kits before the Sterrys opened its storefront.

“This location is beautiful, but we are a bit hidden away,” Sterry said. “Luckily, social media and word of mouth has been really good for us.”

Kimmy’s Cucina sells homemade meatballs, lasagna and pasta. The owner said her new space will allow her to expand her “Kimmy’s Own” fresh pasta brand, and other homemade products like sauces and soups.

“It’s going to be a game changer,” she said. “We’ll be able to expand our freezer and refrigerator section to hold more pastas and grab-and-go items.”

Besides the homemade items, Sterry said some of Kimmy’s Cucina’s top sellers are the tuscan spice, cheeses and olive oils. The shop also offers pastries, breads and a few gluten-free pastas.

Main Street location has on-site kitchen

Since the shop opened at 65 S. Mill Street, Sterry has been cooking in the Idea Works Kitchen in Mansfield and driving her products back to Lexington.

With an on-site kitchen at the former Los Jarritos, she said she’ll be able to prepare and stock her most popular items easier.

“It’s bittersweet because we will miss our space here,” she said. “We tossed around the idea of trying to put a kitchen in the garage, but it doesn’t fix the fact that this building isn’t going to get any bigger.”

The 275 E. Main St. location will have a larger space for cooking classes, which both Kimberly and her husband Roger teach.

“A lot of people think cooking is difficult, so when you show them it’s not as intimidating as you think, it can be really fun,” she said. “We’ll make the new place just as fun.”

Sterry said she hopes to open the new location by March and close down retail for a few weeks while the family moves their products. She plans to still offer lasagna, pasta, meatball and ravioli orders while retail sales are down.

“Hopefully by April, we can resume our cooking classes,” Sterry said. “I’m really excited to meet new customers and help make their dinners easier.”

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Customers can call Kimmy’s Cucina at 419-565-2025, or reach the shop through Facebook and Instagram @kimyscucina.