WOOSTER — Lexington flexed its size and muscle inside on Friday night for a 63-36 win in a resounding road romp at Wooster.

The third-ranked Minutemen used every bit of their size in carving out a 53-24 rebounding bulge.

Offensively, coach Scott Hamilton’s team used a balance approach to subdue the Generals.

Elijah Hudson paced Lex by posting 15 points and 13 rebounds. Joe Caudill pocketed eight points and 14 rebounds, while sophomore Brayden Fogle contributed nine points and 11 rebounds. Gavin Husty scored 12 points and Seven Allen notched 10 points.

Tre’Vonne Edwards was the only Wooster player in double digits with 12 points.

The Minutemen jumped to a 14-4 first-quarter lead before Wooster closed to within 30-21 at halftime.

An 18-8 spurt in the third period helped Lex put the game away, as it coasted into a 48-28 advantage heading to the final period.

Lexington (14-0) remains alone atop the OCC with an 8-0 mark, a game ahead of Mansfield Senior. The Minutemen return to action Sunday afternoon against Gahanna Lincoln (8-4).

The Generals (5-7, 4-4) travel to Lake on Tuesday.