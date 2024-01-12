VERMILLION TOWNSHP — A Pickerington man was killed late Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Vermillion Township, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Richard Arias, 33, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, the Patrol stated.

The incident took place on U.S. Route 30 at approximately 4:12 pm.

According to the Patrol, a silver 2002 Toyota Sequoia was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 30. It traveled off of the left side of the roadway, struck the raised median, rolled over multiple times and came to final rest on its passenger side across the eastbound travel lanes of U.S. Route 30.

The operator was ejected from the vehicle. Arias sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

U.S. Route 30 eastbound was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleaned up.

The Ohio State Patrol was assisted by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Hayesville Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Bate’s Garage and Towing.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not considered a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.