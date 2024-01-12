MANSFIELD — These were Friday night’s Mansfield-area boys and girls basketball results.

BOYS

Mansfield Sr. comes from behind to stop Ashland

Ashland cut in front to start, but Mansfield answered the challenge to collect a 72-49 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ashland, as it began with a 21-20 edge over Mansfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Tygers kept a 36-27 intermission margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Mansfield roared to a 58-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Shelby holds off Marion Pleasant

Shelby finally found a way to top Marion Pleasant 57-50 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Marion Pleasant, as it began with a 21-14 edge over Shelby through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 38-24 advantage over the Whippets at the half.

Marion Pleasant darted a slim margin over Shelby as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Whippets fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Spartans.

Ontario records thin win against Highland

Ontario topped Marengo Highland 57-54 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Lexington overpowers Wooster in thorough fashion

Lexington’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wooster 63-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Willard dominates Vermilion

Willard earned a convincing 81-52 win over Vermilion in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Seneca East carves slim margin over Wynford

Attica Seneca East finally found a way to top Bucyrus Wynford 69-61 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Bucyrus Wynford started on steady ground by forging an 18-11 lead over Attica Seneca East at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers kept a 34-33 intermission margin at the Royals’ expense.

Bucyrus Wynford came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Attica Seneca East 46-45.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 24-15 fourth quarter to trip the Royals.

River Valley posts win at Clear Fork’s expense

Caledonia River Valley notched a win against Bellville Clear Fork 84-69 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

New Philadelphia narrowly defeats Mount Vernon

New Philadelphia eventually beat Mt. Vernon 43-28 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Philadelphia darted in front of Mt. Vernon 14-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Quakers opened a lopsided 29-8 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Mt. Vernon didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 31-18 in the third quarter.

The Quakers held on with a 12-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Bucyrus tops Buckeye Central

Bucyrus handed New Washington Buckeye Central a tough 67-57 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

The first quarter gave Bucyrus a 14-5 lead over New Washington Buckeye Central.

The Redmen registered a 32-17 advantage at halftime over the Bucks.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as New Washington Buckeye Central fought to within 48-38.

The Redmen and the Bucks each scored in the fourth quarter.

Carey records thin win against Upper Sandusky

Carey finally found a way to top Upper Sandusky 53-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Celina outlasts Kenton in extra sessions

Celina grabbed the final advantage in a 79-77 overtime victory over Kenton for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Findlay dominates Sylvania Northview

Findlay unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sylvania Northview 66-37 Friday in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Liberty-Benton bests Arcadia

Findlay Liberty-Benton handled Arcadia 60-35 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Arcadia High on Jan. 12.

Elmore Woodmore comes up short in matchup with New Riegel

New Riegel eventually beat Elmore Woodmore 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Riegel High on Jan. 12.

Elmore Woodmore started on steady ground by forging a 19-18 lead over New Riegel at the end of the first quarter.

The Bluejackets kept a 28-27 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

New Riegel darted to a 44-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bluejackets held on with a 21-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS

South Central overcomes Mapleton

Greenwich South Central notched a win against Ashland Mapleton 57-47 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

New London escapes Monroeville in thin win

New London posted a narrow 50-47 win over Monroeville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Orrville exhales after close call with New Franklin Manchester

Orrville topped New Franklin Manchester 56-54 in a tough tilt on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Black River tops Oberlin

Sullivan Black River handed Oberlin a tough 52-41 loss on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

