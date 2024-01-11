Waneta Marie (Huffman) Thomas, age 96, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, January 7, 2024, after a brief illness, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Ontario, Ohio.

Waneta was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Minnie Mae (Schoeff) Huffman; husband, Glenn Thomas; brother, Doyle Huffman; sister, Marjorie (Huffman) Abbott; son, Stacy Thomas; and great-granddaughter, Faith Rader. She is survived by her sister, Betty (Huffman) Skees (Atwood, IN); children, Gary and Rebecca (Hunter) Thomas (Ontario, OH), and Glenda Thomas (Warsaw, IN/Ontario, OH); daughter-in-law, Linda (Jim) Schramek (Vermilion, OH); grandchildren, Kristine Thomas (Ontario, OH), Jeremy and Kendra (Thomas) Ingle (Marysville, OH), Jim and Kasey (Thomas) Rader (Mansfield, OH), Ryan Thomas (Theresa Russo) (Olmsted Falls, OH); great-grandchildren, Peyton, Emily, and Garrett Ingle (Marysville, OH), Calah, Grace, Marlea, Joyanna, Elijah, Levi, Hope, and Victoria Rader (Mansfield, OH).

Waneta was born in Goshen, Indiana, on October 3, 1927. She lived her entire life in Kosciusko County, mainly in Atwood, then later in Warsaw. She was an active member of Atwood Aldersgate United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities throughout the years and enjoyed singing in the choir. Waneta’s claim to fame came in the kitchen. She was a cook at Atwood Elementary School for 38 years where she was well-known for her homemade lunches and her made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls, hot rolls, and cookies. She eventually hung up her oven mitts at the age of 78. She was a familiar face at Warsaw High School basketball games as she was an avid sports fan. She especially loved the Chicago Bulls, Bears, and IU Basketball. She was beloved “Gigi” to her eleven great-grandchildren and spent time with them whenever she could. She loved being on the go. It didn’t matter where she was going, she just loved the journey.

A small family service will be held in Ontario, OH. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Harrison Center Cemetery in Etna Green, IN, along with a celebration of life gathering for family and friends at Center Lake in Warsaw, IN. Both services will be officiated by grandson, Jim Rader.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society

Website: https://www.ohiocremation.org/obituaries/Waneta-Thomas?obId=30290427#/obituaryInfo