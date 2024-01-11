LOUIE GAUL passed away January 7, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diana. He is also survived by his daughter Victoria Eberly; a son Mark E. Gaul; and two step-daughters, Rosalie J. McGinty and Diana Bochnak, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A third step-daughter, Kimberly Contrascere prededed him in death.

Louie came from a long line of home builders. He was in business with his family for over 55 years specializing in custom building and remodeling. He was Past-President of the Home Builders Association of Mansfield. He was a graduating member of the Mansfield Sr. High class of ’53 and a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

A man’s honor and his good name are his finest possessions. Mr. Gaul’s honor was beyond question. And, his good name needed no defense. Louie will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Louie’s name.

Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family. At this time there will be no services per Louie’s wishes.

www.herlihyfh.com

Funeral Home: Herlihy Funeral Home

Website: www.herlihyfh.com