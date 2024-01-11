LEXINGTON – Lexington Local Schools has announced a vacancy on its School Board following the passing of esteemed Board Member Bob Whitney.

The district is now inviting interested and qualified community members to apply for this important position.

The Board of Education will be accepting applications through Jan. 22, 2024, and will host a special meeting on Jan. 24 in the Board Office Conference Room.

The Board will enter into executive session to review submitted applications then return to public session to nominate and appoint Whitney’s replacement.

The chosen candidate will serve for the remainder of the term, which runs through 2025, and will be announced following the executive session and sworn in on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the February Regular Board of Education Meeting in the Robert H. Whitney Performing Arts Center.

Application Process

To be considered for this role, applicants should submit their application to Treasurer/CFO Jason Whitesel.

Applications can be delivered in person to the Board Office, sent via email to Whitesel.Jason@lexington.k12.oh.us, or mailed to the following address:

Lexington Local Schools

Attn: Jason Whitesel

103 Clever Lane, Lexington, Ohio 44904

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

 Be a U.S. citizen

 Be at least 18 years of age

 Be a resident within the Lexington Local Schools District

 Be registered to vote in the Lexington Local School District

The school board plays a crucial role in shaping the educational landscape of the community.

“We encourage individuals who are committed to the success and well-being of our students and schools to apply,” Whitesel said.

For additional information or questions regarding the application process, please contact the Superintendent’s office.