SHELBY — The Women’s Fund of The Shelby Foundation is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31, 2024, from local nonprofit organizations who provide care, promote projects, and offer programs to women and children in the Shelby community.

In 2018, the Women’s Fund launched the “100 Women for Shelby” initiative.

The goal was to bring 100 caring, giving women together who share a mutual goal of enriching our community.

A percentage of the proceeds accumulated from the $100 annual membership drive is used to enhance grant-making abilities.

Since its inception, the group has awarded over $17,000 in grants to local organizations.

Funding has been awarded for hygiene products, back to school readiness, teacher resources, anti-bullying programs, domestic violence prevention, babysitting courses, girl scout programs, positive behavior reinforcement incentives, and bereavement support.

Grant applications should align with the Women’s Fund mission: to empower women of all ages to achieve their full potential and thrive as members of our community by promoting intellectual, physical, emotional, social, economic, and cultural growth.

Grant recommendations by the “100 Women for Shelby” will be reviewed and approved by The Shelby Foundation Board of Directors.

To be considered to receive funds from the Women’s Fund, please submit a grant application by Jan. 31, 2024. Application can be found at the Foundation’s website at https://www.theshelbyfoundation.org/womens-fund-grant-application/.