Rich Greer’s love and kindness was shown in his willingness to extend a helping hand. Always available, and known as “the family handyman”, Rich gladly helped with numerous home renovation projects. A loving husband, brother, and uncle, Richard Lee Greer passed away at home Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024.

The son of Mac and Mary (Tinkey) Greer, Richard was born November 14, 1937 in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1955. On February 15, 1964 he married Lucy Ferenbaugh, together they celebrated 51 years.

Rich served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1967.

For 30 years, he worked for Ohio Brass and retired from Possom Run Greenhouse. In his retirement he also worked for Weekleys in Butler.

Rich most enjoyed taking trips to Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and Tennessee. He was fortunate to go big game hunting in Montana and Colorado and was able to shoot a 6×6 elk in Montana.

Woodworking was always a passion. Rich refined his skills as a teenager and became a gifted carpenter. A generous brother and uncle, Rich used his talents to help family and friends with projects both big and small. He completed home renovations, built numerous garages, decks and helped with numerous other projects. For gifts to his family, he designed end tables, kitchen tables, and toy boxes. His vision was always in helping others. A little on the ornery side, Rich had a good sense of humor.

He was a faithful supporter of Clear Fork Athletics. Rich and Lucy enjoyed many years playing cards with numerous couples.

He attended Three Crosses – A United Methodist Fellowship.

Rich is survived by his sister Margaret Hoover and brother Earl Greer; numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and treated as his own children; as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Lucy Ferenbaugh Greer; brothers Frank and Virgil Greer; brother-in-law Bill Hoover, sister-in-law Virginia Greer.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 12, 2024 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville-Butler Snyder Funeral Home where Richard’s funeral will be held Saturday at 11 am. Rev. Ken Kinley will officiate. Burial will follow in Zion Four Corners Cemetery in Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clear Fork Athletic Boosters or to Three Crosses-A United Methodist Fellowship.

