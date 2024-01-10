PLYMOUTH — In the spring of 2023, the Plymouth FFA elected the 2023-2024 officer team.

Candidates went through a series of requirements in order to be put on the ballot. First, they had to fill out an application that explained how they would make our chapter and community better.

Then, they must complete an in person interview with alumni members. During the interview, the alumni members graded their responses, confidence, and how well they thought the candidate would assist in running the chapter.

Finally, the candidates must explain to their classmates why they aspire to become an officer. After explaining, the chapter members cast their vote on who the new officers will be.

The 2023-2024 Plymouth FFA Officer Team is as follows:

President- Braden Montgomery

Vice President — Katelyn Swingle

Secretary — Ava Stine

Treasurer — Kansas Huston

Reporter — Nicole Beverage

Sentinel — Kristen Swingle

Student Advisor — Zach Miller

Historian — Aaliyah Grose

Throughout the year, the chapter officer team spends time planning and setting up chapter meetings. Each officer puts in a lot of work and time into the FFA chapter.

Here, you can find biographies of each officer to get to know them better.

President

“I’m Braden Montgomery, I am a senior and this is my fifth year in FFA. I am currently Plymouth FFA president.

“I would like to thank the community for all of the support and thank those who helped with the recent Richland County Fair.”

Vice President

“ My name is Katelyn Swingle and I am the daughter of George and Sherri Lewis. I am a junior at Plymouth High School. I am currently the vice president of the Plymouth FFA chapter. This is my second year as an officer as I was the chapter’s secretary last year. I have been in FFA since 8th grade which makes 4 years in FFA.

“I absolutely love being an officer and being in FFA. Being an officer is an amazing opportunity. I love to be able to push our members of our chapter to be involved and to get out of their comfort zone as past officers have done for me. I strive to make our chapter better.

“My favorite thing to do in FFA is CDEs like food science and poultry. I also love being able to show animals at the Richland County Fair for my SAE. I have learned so many skills from FFA and continue to learn more.”

Secretary

“Hi, my name’s Ava Stine, I’m a junior and I’m serving as the secretary. This is my fourth year in FFA and I served last year as our treasurer. FFA has definitely shaped me into the person I am today, getting to take on leadership roles, getting opportunities I thought I would’ve never had, and stepping out of my comfort zone.

“One thing I have learned through FFA and will continue to carry on throughout my life is, take risks and chances because you never know how much you wish you would’ve done until that opportunity is gone.”

Treasurer

“Hi! I’m Kansas Huston, a junior this year and our treasurer. This will be my fourth year in FFA and second year as an officer, as I was previously our reporter. One piece of advice I would give to fellow FFA and community members is to not be afraid to try new things.

“Life is too short to not take opportunities. However, it is also too short to worry about things outside of your control. Try everything you can and stick with what you love. As for me, I love FFA!”

Reporter

“Hello! I’m Nicole Beverage, a sophomore and serving as the current reporter. This is my third year in FFA and my second year holding an office. I’ve spent a lot of time doing FFA involved activities and I have learned so much from them.

“I have learned valuable life lessons that I will need in the future including job interview skills, time management, how to do a proper handshake, and even how to weld. Joining FFA has opened a whole new door of opportunities for me that have allowed me to learn and grow!”

Sentinel

“Hi I’m Kristen Swingle I’m currently serving as the sentinel for the current Plymouth FFA officer team, I have been in FFA for currently four years, I also I’m currently a junior at Plymouth high school and taking college credit plus classes at the Ohio state university branch campus in Mansfield.

“FFA is a great place for kids to grow and it pushes them to the limits, it has helped me so much get out of my comfort sound and speak in front of people, it gives people great opportunities to meet new people and try different things and develop new skills.”

Student Advisor

“Hi I am Zachary Miller. I am currently holding the position of student advisor. I have been in FFA for 4 years now. I am a junior at Plymouth High School attending Pioneer Tech in which I am taking a lab to learn home remodeling.

“FFA is a great thing for young men and women to get involved in so that they can learn more about agriculture and gain skills to teach in public as well as networking to get to know more people.”

Historian

“Hello, my name is Aaliyah Grose and I am the chapter historian and this is my second year of FFA! I have found many joys of being an officer including making new friends and learning new skills.

“I’ve learned public speaking skills, how to prepare food, and so much more!”