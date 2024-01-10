MANSFIELD — Take the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) with you anywhere, anytime.

The Library has launched the Mans/Richland County Library app for free download to iPhone and Android users.

The MRCPL app allows you to navigate effortlessly through the Library’s extensive collections, place holds, manage accounts, and more.

Search the event calendar for a program near you and register on the spot. Plus, you can store your library card on your mobile devices, link multiple cards, and check branch locations and hours.

“The addition of an app aligns perfectly with our strategic goal of maximizing our reach beyond our physical buildings,” said Chris May, Library Director.

Since Mansfield Richland County Public Library’s opening in 1889, the library has been a source for free access to knowledge, information, and resources in Mansfield.

“Through our interactive website, www.mrcpl.org, we provide access to resources for our library card holders 24/7 in addition to our nine traditional locations, and Bookmobile,” the library stated in a press release.

MRCPL is a center for people of all ages to come together to have fun, learn, grow, craft, seek knowledge and understanding, connect, and engage.