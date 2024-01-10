Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary finally found a way to top Youngstown Chaney 69-66 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Akron St Vincent – St Mary squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Akron St Vincent – St Mary High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown and Akron St Vincent – St Mary took on Youngstown Ursuline on Dec. 27 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.